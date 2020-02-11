Pete Buttigieg Says Parents Can’t Explain Trump to Their Kids

RUSH: So for those of you watching on the Dittocam — that means you are a subscriber, a member at Rush 24/7 — keep a sharp eye here. ‘Cause I saw a — in fact, Brian, when I point at you, not now, but the next time I point, that’s when you do the switch, okay? I shoulda done this before the segment began, but what the heck, I mean, given the instructions. We’re trying to make it real tight here, you know, look like TV broadcast professionals.
Okay. So I saw a political ad where Mayor Pete, Mayor Pete Buttigieg was going on and on and on and on and on about how parents in America are struggling to explain President Trump to their children. And then I happened to see this.
Now, what are you shaking your head at in there? I mean, natural conclusion. So, he says Trump causes problems for parents. What about that? If you’re not watching on the Dittocam, what it is, a picture of Mayor Pete kissing his husband, which he does frequently.