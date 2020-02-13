×

Rush Limbaugh

Guest Host Mark Steyn

Feb 13, 2020

Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence

AP: With impeachment over, critics see Trump ‘retribution tour’
Reuters: Nine U.S. lawmakers who were once on food stamps ask Trump not to reform
Politico: John Kelly defends Vindman: ‘He did exactly what we teach them to do’
Politico: Lindsey Graham shuts down calls to investigate DOJ’s Roger Stone reversal
NY Times: After Stone Case, Prosecutors Say They Fear Pressure From Trump
Politico: Biden on phone call: ‘I’ll be damned if we’re gonna lose this nomination’
Reuters Joe Biden seeks reboot after fresh stumble in New Hampshire
The Hill: Bloomberg to Trump: New Yorkers ‘laugh at you & call you a carnival barking clown’
Politico: Trump escalates his attacks on Bloomberg, comparing him to Jeb Bush
The Hill: Virginia House passes bill to award electoral votes to whoever wins the popular vote
The Hill: As many as eight GOP senators expected to vote to curb Trump’s power to attack Iran
LA Times: Ratification of ERA runs into opposition — from Trump, sure, but Ruth Bader Ginsburg?
AP: Justice Thomas: Judges must uphold law, even when unpopular
AP: McClatchy files for bankruptcy protection
NY Post: 101-Year-Old Man Asked to Get Parents to Confirm Identity
AP: Actor Jussie Smollett faces 6 new charges in Chicago for Faking Anti-Trump Hate Crime
NY Post Page Six: Jim Carrey slammed for saying female reporter was only thing left to do on his ‘bucket list’
AP: Iowa Democratic Party chairman resigns after caucus chaos
Daily Mail: Biden makes desperate 13-minute call to supporters
Daily Mail: Roger Stone jury foreperson comes forward to defend prosecutors – but social media history of the failed Democrat candidate reveals she mocked his arrest, labeled Trump supporters racist and posed with ex-DNC chair Donna Brazil

Undocumented anchorman Mark Steyn filled in for Rush. Check out Mark’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.

Fox News: Who has dropped out of race?
Fox News: Roger Stone jury forewoman’s posted about the Stone case before she voted to convict…defends DOJ prosecutors
MSN: Trial witness (Randy Credico) defends federal prosecutors who withdrew from case (nonetheless he does not agree with incarceration)
Newsweek: Tucker calls for Stone to be pardoned
Washington Examiner: Eric Swalwell: Impeaching Trump over Roger Stone case is ‘not off the table’
Daily Mail: Connecticut Female high school runners sue to prevent athletes from participating in girls’ sports:
WPDE: South Carolina bill would require transgender athletes compete based on biological sex
Phoenix New Times: A new Arizona bill seeks to ban young transgender athletes from female sports participation
Idaho Ed News: Idaho Fairness in Women’s Sports Act clears its first legislative hurdle issue for girls competing for college athletic scholarships

