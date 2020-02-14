×

Rush Limbaugh

Guest Host Mark Steyn

Feb 14, 2020

Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence

BizPacReview: Rush Limbaugh: A loving brother and ‘a friend to countless Americans’ – David Limbaugh
National Review: Limbaugh: A Genius at Radio – Victor Davis Hanson
UKDM: On the View: Joe Biden says Hunter Biden has done “nothing but good things his whole life”
The Hill: Majority of voters say Hunter Biden’s job at Burisma was “inappropriate”: poll
Newsweek: Rudy Giuliani claims “crazy” democrats want to “literally kill me” over Hunter Biden conspiracy theory
Washington Free Beacon: Where’s Hunter?
AP: Trump says he might keep others from listening in on calls
AP: Barr swipes at Trump: Tweets make it ‘impossible’ to do job
Reuters: Barr: Won’t be ‘bullied’ by Trump on Stone case; jurors appalled
The Hill: Trump maintains he can intervene in cases after Barr urges him to curb tweeting
AP: Post-impeachment, House Democrats sharpen focus on Barr
The Hill: CNN’s Toobin warns McCabe is in ‘perilous condition’ with emboldened Trump
American Greatness: Vindman Is Not Enough
National Review: YouTube Removes Clip of Rand Paul Speaking on Senate Floor, Citing Concern He Named Ukraine Whistleblower
Politico: Poll: Majority says Biden son’s Ukraine job was inappropriate
National Review: Bloomberg Tells Mostly Black Audience at Houston Rally He ‘Deeply Regrets’ Stop and Frisk
The Hill: Yes, Democrats have to defend their African-American base against Trump
The Hill: Sanders builds double-digit national lead: poll
The Hill: Carville fires back at Sanders for ‘hack’ slam: ‘At least I’m not a communist’
AP: Limbaugh draws bipartisan criticism for Buttigieg remarks
AP: Trump wants $1.5B over 10 years to revive US uranium mining
Cuomo says he and Trump still working toward deal on Global Entry freeze
New York Post: Andrew Yang thinks New York City should adopt a universal basic income
The Hill: NASA warns of ‘potentially hazardous’ asteroid
Reuters: Transgender tweets were freedom of speech, British judge rules
UKDM: American media begins turning on “freeloading” Meghan and Harry
PageSix: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fire UK staff, close Buckingham Palace office
Politico: Sex, Lies and Prenups: Donald Trump’s Timeless Wisdom on Love
New York Post: Man accused of slapping teen Trump supporter during New Hampshire primary
Washington Post: Trump allies take aim at Buttigieg’s sexuality, a possible sign of things to come
NewsBusters: Political Bias of Lead Stone Juror EXPOSED, Nets Respond With Blackout

Undocumented anchorman Mark Steyn filled in for Rush. Check out Mark’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.

SteynOnline: Looking for Love in All the Woke Places – Mark Steyn
Washington Post: Valentine’s Day was humiliating for me as a child. I tell my students about it every year
Washington Post: Trump’s rhetoric has changed the way hundreds of kids are bullied in classrooms
Washington Post: Trump’s authoritarian style is remaking America
LA Times: Jeff Bezos shatters California record with $165-million purchase of Geffen mansion
BizPacReview: Tom Fitton: Crisis in DOJ not about Trump, urgent Barr gets a handle on what’s become a ‘locus of evil’
CNN: Air Force Updates Dress Codes
Daily Caller: Biological male runner to compete in USA women’s Olympic trials
PageSix: Orlando Bloom misspells son Flynn’s name in new Morse code tattoo
PageSix: Hugh Hefner’s son graduates from Air Force training
Breitbart: Donald Trump Mocks Mitt Romney for Secret ‘Pierre Delecto’ Twitter Account
UKDM: ‘SussexRoyal?! Diana would never’: American media begins to turn on ‘freeloading, cynical’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Reason: U.S. Fertility Reaches All-Time Low as People Choose Things Other Than Children
CNN: A school called police after a kindergartner with Down syndrome pointed a finger gun at her teacher. The girl’s mom says they went too far
American Greatness: Barr Speaks Out About Trump’s Tweets
PJ Media: Media complicit in violence against Trump supporters

