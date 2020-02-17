Get Well Soon, Elton John

RUSH: Speaking of Elton John here in the bumper rotation, I want to send out get well fast wishes to Elton John. He had to walk off the stage in Auckland, New Zealand. He performed with walking pneumonia.
He took the stage, having been diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier in the day, 25 song set, got through 15 of them and lost his voice, left the stage in tears, apologized to everybody. Pneumonia, walking pneumonia, not fun. I can’t believe he took the stage with that stuff. Anyway, we hope that he gets well fast.