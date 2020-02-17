Operation Chaos Plagues Democrats 12 Years Later

RUSH: So, we have the Nevada caucuses coming up. Politico had a story yesterday: “‘A Complete Disaster,'” this is the headline, “Fears Grow Over Potential Nevada Caucus Malfunction.” Now, what is it with these people? I thought they were so great at organizing. I thought that’s what they did. I thought the Democrats were these great community organizers. I thought they were indomitable. I thought the Democrats had this stuff down pat, that nobody could compete with ’em.
The Iowa caucuses go belly up, and now they’re predicting the same thing in Nevada?
“Volunteers complain of poor training for a vote-reporting system that was adopted on the fly. ‘There were old ladies looking at me like, “Oh, we’re going to have iPads,”‘ the volunteer told Politico. After sitting through the two-hour training session, the person predicted the caucus would be a ‘complete disaster,'” because nobody knows how to use the devices that they’re gonna use to tabulate and count the votes. “Another volunteer, who will be in a senior position at a caucus site…”
Now, you know what that means. “Senior position,” most people think “old person.” No, no. Senior means very high-ranking position. “Another volunteer, who will be in a senior position at a caucus site, said that as of February 11 the party had failed to provide updated training sessions for caucus day to many people who’d been preparing to use the now-scrapped apps. Recently, the volunteer did take a refresher course for early voting, but it ‘diverged significantly’ from the initial training. ‘We were practically starting from scratch,’ the volunteer said.”
Now, see, this is stuff that’s really hard for people to believe. This is what causes people to start thinking fraud, rigging, cheating — and make no mistake about something. I mean, I can’t prove this. This is just my political instinct and experience guided by intelligence, and that is that this party is still trying to figure out how to get rid of Bernie Sanders. They are living in abject fear that this guy is going to be the nominee because they think he’s going to go down in a massive landslide defeat. I think they’re missing the boat.
I think these Democrats may not even know their own base, because a party is what its base is — and I’m telling you, the Democrat Party base is a leftist, revolutionary, extremist bunch. There is nothing moderate about them, there isn’t anything mainstream about them, and Bernie is tapping into them. He is really reverberating, and it’s got ’em worried because they still are trying to present themselves as something that they aren’t, and they only have themselves to blame for their base becoming what they’ve become.
I mean, the base is what they think Democrat Party is. I mean, what created the Democrat Party base? Was the base there and then the party comes along and mirrors it, or does the base mirror the party? I would tell you that it is the latter. The spokespeople for this party, the power brokers of this party, the people in the Drive-By Media, these are all left-wing radicals. They are the identity of the Democrat Party. It’s no wonder Crazy Bernie is doing as well as he is!
Nate Silver, FiveThirtyEight, the super analyst of the polling data that’s out there — and as far as Nate Silver is concerned, it’s Bernie Sanders all the way. Sanders is in the lead in Nevada, South Carolina, California, Texas, North Carolina, Virginia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Colorado, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Utah, Maine, Vermont. Klobuchar is winning Minnesota because that’s where she’s from, and Biden is winning Alabama, and that’s it.
Crazy Bernie looks like he’s gonna be the nominee if they can’t find a way to stop him — and make no mistake: Bloomberg is part of that effort. Let’s go to the audio sound bites. Some very creative political people in South Carolina have been inspired by me and by this program. Last Thursday night on CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper, a portion of the correspondent Lauren Fox, her report about the South Carolina Republican Party planning an Operation Chaos-style campaign against the Democrats.
FOX: Conservatives in South Carolina pushing for Republican voters to disrupt the upcoming Democratic primary!
SULLIVAN: You know, I guess you could call it, uhh, “meddling.”
LAUREN FOX: One grassroots organizer Christopher Sullivan calling it, quote, “Operation Chaos,” a nod to Rush Limbaugh’s 2008 effort to encourage Republicans to vote in Democratic primaries and keep Hillary Clinton in the race longer to hurt Barack Obama.
SULLIVAN: I would love to see the Democrats, whoever wins the South Carolina Democrat primary, for everybody else to accuse him of having stolen the election because he was actually elected with Republican support and therefore prolong the, uh, chaos and the disruption.
RUSH: Folks, do not doubt me. This Operation Chaos business, that’s 12 years ago, and it is still an indelible force on their minds. They can’t get over it. Here you have a reporter who can describe Operation Chaos perfectly, while at the same time slandering and libeling me over racist, sexist, bigoted, homophobic stuff. So they know the truth. They know what Operation Chaos is, and they hate it — and they hate it because it worked in a couple of states.
Plus, it was creative. Here we go to Biden now who has decided, apparently, Mr. Snerdley, to run against me, and I guess… I guess, how else is he gonna raise money. Poor old Plugs is running against me. He’s now gonna blame a loss in South Carolina on Operation Chaos. It’s the same reporter. It’s Lauren Fox from CNN last Thursday night.
FOX: It’s also the latest obstacle for Joe Biden, who needs a victory in South Carolina to bolster his campaign. The campaigns have caught the attention of Biden’s team, including surrogate and state senator, Marlon Kimpson. He says Republicans in the state fear Joe Biden in a one-on-one matchup with Trump.
KIMPSON: They are trying to interfere with this election, to choose the weakest candidate, because they know without cheating, Donald Trump will not be reelected.
RUSH: Now, folks, there are some people… I have to tell you, there are some people who — I don’t know if it’s still the case today, but — as recently as a couple of months ago, really thought Biden would present the biggest problem to Trump. Now, I don’t. I never have thought that. I’ve never subscribed to that. But there are a lot of Republicans who do because they’re big believers in this myth of this great unwashed bunch of moderates and centrists.
In their world, Republicans cannot possibly get moderates or centrists because Republicans are too extreme. So they think moderates and centrists automatically go to Democrats. They think Biden would be a magnet for them, and that’s why they believe that Biden was always gonna be the toughest opponent for Trump. I don’t think Biden would last one half of a debate with Trump, but I could be wrong about that. Speaking of Biden, let’s listen to a Joe Biden ad. This is Wednesday on his Twitter page…
BIDEN: We don’t feel no ways tired.
RUSH: What?
BIDEN: We’ve come too far from where we started.
RUSH: What’s this?
BIDEN: Nobody told me the road would be easy. And I don’t believe he brought me to this far to stop now. You don’t like what’s going on in this country, you only have one thing to do. Work! Together we can and will win. Let’s take back this country now!
RUSH: I mean, that’s a direct rip-off of Hillary. Hillary went down to Selma. (impression) “I ain’t no ways tired,” trying to talk with a black dialect. Obama even tried. You know, he doesn’t speak with a black dialect, but he put one on down there. What year would that have been? It’s 2016, 2015, ’14, whatever. But here’s Biden (impression), “We don’t feel no ways tired. We’ve come too far for…” What saps do they think these voters are? Here comes Joe Biden with plugs trying to sound like great African-American historical figures as the ultimate in pandering.
Oh, Jack Reed. Jack Reed is a Democrat senator from Rhode Island, and a lot of people have been asking, “Why did Pelosi rip up Trump’s State of the Union speech? Why did she do it?” It’s been two weeks now, and they’re still talking about it. Now they’re blaming me for this! WJAR TV 10 News conference, the guest is Senator Jack Reed. The question: “After the State of the Union, Pelosi tore up the speech. I’ve heard bipartisan criticism of that. Would you be critical of her for doing that?”
REED: I think she was so frustrated by a State of the Union speech that was really a reality TV show when you present Rush Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom. At the end of that, I think she was overcome by frustration.
RUSH: Ha-ha-ha-ha. They are making my day, making my day. If I could lay claim for the credit for Pelosi ripping up that speech — I’ve had so many people ask, “What did it look like? You were there, you watched it, what’d it look like?” Folks, it didn’t happen as promentialy. It happened afterwards and it was — you know, she had little tears in it beforehand because she’s not strong enough to rip the page from scratch, so she had to have cheap little start rips to make it look real.
But it was all a show, and it was really pathetic. But again, that’s what they think their base wants to see. And I don’t doubt that she’s personally as frustrated by the inability they’ve all faced at getting Trump for four years.