This Trump-Barr Business Is Much Ado About Nothing

RUSH: Yeah, we’re gonna get to Bill Barr, the attorney general stuff. Folks, I can’t do everything in three hours, as you well know. But we’ll get to everything that matters. If I don’t talk about it in a three-hour program, then you can figure it’s not that important. Remember, there’s always the next day to get to things — and, then again, if I fail to bring it up, some of you might on the phone. That’s always possible too. But we’ll get there and the McCabe business.
The DOJ says they’re not gonna prosecute McCabe. Everybody can lie to the FBI if they’re in the FBI. But if you’re not in the FBI and you lie to them, you go to jail. But, if you’re in the FBI, you can lie to the FBI — you can lie to the inspector general, you can lie to anybody you want — and you’ll be exonerated. It’s just an example of the deep state doing what it does: Protecting itself and sustaining itself.
RUSH: I know we haven’t talked about Barr. That is so much ado about nothing. It is nothing more than the latest Ukraine, Russia — there’s nothing here, folks. Nothing that you think about this, if you got your information from the Drive-By Media, is correct.
Trump did not influence anything inside the Justice Department regarding the reaction to the suggested sentence to Roger Stone. Trump’s tweet about that came after those stupid prosecutors threatened to resign. Trump didn’t have anything to do with it.
RUSH: Andrew Weissmann. Andrew Weissmann is the lead lawyer, investigator of the Mueller team. Mueller was a figurehead. Weissmann was the guy. Weissmann is a well-known figure in the Department of Justice. He has been involved in a number of cases that are suspicious and dubious. He’s been sanctioned by a federal judge. Many of his cases have been overturned in toto by the U.S. Supreme Court. And he’s a dyed-in-the-wool leftist Democrat, pro-Hillary, despises Trump and was actually the brains behind the Mueller investigation. It was Weissmann that really ran that show. Mueller was a figurehead.
What’s interesting here is that, according to Jim Hoft at Gateway Pundit, Andrew Weissmann actually told Chuck Todd that the new investigation this week initiated by the attorney general involving the U.S. attorney in St. Louis, Jeff Jensen, Andrew Weissmann says this is actually a ruse to investigation Comey, McCabe, and Strzok Smirk.
Now, Jeff Jensen is the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri. He has been appointed by Barr to investigate something or other, and Weissmann is out saying that — Barr may be having something up his sleeve and may be running a distraction operation here by getting all agitated by the Roger Stone case and the sentencing of it, may actually be running another Durham type investigation.
Because Friday Bill Barr assigned Jeff Jensen, the U.S. attorney Eastern District of Missouri — he lives and works in St. Louis — to review the abusive case against Michael Flynn. Barr also assigned a handful of prosecutors to review other cases in the U.S. attorney’s office in D.C. And of course Weissmann is out telling people that this is a new investigation into Comey, McCabe, and Peter Strzok Smirk. I don’t know if that’s true or not, but I think with Weissmann saying so, I think there’s probably some validity to it. And I think there are still people quaking in their boots over it.
Now, I know that McCabe just got a pass, and I think that’s a bad, bad thing. I think it presents a bad picture. It cements the idea that if you’re in the FBI, you can lie to Congress, you can lie to the FBI, and you can lie on 302s, you can change 302s, you can the lie to the FISA court. Nothing in the world’s gonna happen to you. You’re gonna get a pass. But you be like Martha Stewart and you lie to these investigators or Michael Flynn and you’re going to jail for years, six months to years.
You get hired by CNN as a commentator when everybody knows that you were one of the ringleaders of this very unconstitutional coup that was designed to create the idea that Trump was a traitor and cheating with the Russians to steal the 2016 election. It’s outrageous. But at the same time, I don’t McCabe is in the clear. I think he’s been cleared of a process crime, lying to the FBI, but I don’t think he’s escaped vulnerability yet.
But McCabe is out there, “It’s outrageous that I would be investigated for two years by the department.” Outrageous? You think it’s outrageous what you tried to do to Trump? The arrogance of these people, it makes me fume.
RUSH: Now, this next sound bite is interesting. It is from last Wednesday — which was the last day last week that I was here — and that’s when this Roger Stone stuff hit with the news about the seven to nine years as the sentence and so forth. What’s interesting about this — and Cookie put this together. I had some comments about it on the program on Wednesday, and then after the program ended, the president went out and made some comments about it, and it is…
Well, let’s just say it’s kind of uncanny how similar they are. So we call this A-B, side-by-side comparison. You will hear me from my program on Wednesday, then Trump after the program, then back to me on the program Wednesday to more Trump, and then back to me on the program Wednesday and then Trump afterwards. I have one, two, three. Three each. Three me, three Trump. Are you ready? Three, two, one…
RUSH: Nine-year sentence for a guy. That means he’s gonna die in jail for something that nobody in this country can name that he did.
THE PRESIDENT: Roger Stone for doing… Nobody even knows what he did. They put him in for nine years. It’s a disgrace.
RUSH: Roger Stone’s crime boils down to him having tweeted “congratulations” to WikiLeaks when they published the DNC emails.
THE PRESIDENT: Somebody said he put out a tweet — and the tweet, you based it on that.
RUSH: If you beat somebody up while snatching their purse or wallet, that’s a year and a half to two years. Roger Stone was given seven to nine years.
THE PRESIDENT: We have killers, we have murderers all over the place. Nothing happens. And then they put a man in jail and destroy his life, his family, his wife, his children. Nine years in jail? It’s a disgrace.
RUSH: It’s kind of interesting there that the comments are so parallel, even though mine came hours before the president. I’m not saying anything about it. No! I’m just pointing out how it’s an interesting side-by-side comparison. The conclusion is obvious, by the way. It’s one of the reasons why they are similar. Now, Thursday night, ABC News website, chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas interviewed Bill Barr, the attorney general. Question: “U.S. attorney for D.C. signed off to the sentencing recommendation that went in there. How did this happen?”
BARR: When I first saw the news reports, I said, “Gee, the news is spinning this. (Snort!) This is not what we going to do,” and once I confirmed that that’s actually what we filed, I said that night to my staff that we had to get ready ’cause we had to do something in the morning to amend that and clarify what our position was. I had made a decision that I thought was fair and reasonable in this particular case, and once the tweet occurred, the question is, “Well, now what do I do? Do you go forward with what you think is the right decision, or do you pull back because of the tweet?” and that just sort of illustrates how disruptive these tweets can be.
RUSH: Now, this comment has a whole lot of Trump supporters livid, that Barr would undercut Trump like this, because there’s (I forget the guy’s name) a lawyer in the DOJ who has made it clear that the reaction to the seven to nine years in the Justice Department by Barr and his people happened before Trump’s tweet, which makes sense. It’s an outrageous sentence! Everybody knows what this is. These are Mueller holdover prosecutors trying to get something out of their two years.
It is an abject joke that they’ve got nobody but Michael Flynn and Manafort and now Roger Stone. Roger Stone had nothing to do with anything other than wishing he was involved — and again, do not misunderstanding me. I’m not being critical or cracking wise about Roger Stone. I’m just telling you, he’s a nonplayer here. He didn’t have anything to do with anything, but he would love it if people thought he did! I mean, look what happened when the FBI and CNN raided his home at 6 a.m.
He came out of there flashing the Richard Nixon victory signs. He loved the attention. He’s been a political consultant and raconteur. He gets interviewed for his wardrobe sartorial collection and GQ and this kind of stuff. But he was a nonfactor in any of this, and the fact that these guys went after him and Jerome Corsi is evidence they had nothing — and to give him seven to nine years? All he did, all Stone did was tweet, “Congratulations” to WikiLeaks.
Now, when they interviewed about it, he probably… In trying to add flair and be part of the story, he probably exaggerated a little bit. They could chalk that up to lying; here comes a process crime, seven to nine years for somebody that had nothing to do with it, and nobody had anything to do with anything here because there wasn’t any Trump-Russia meddling. There was none. This seems to have escaped everybody’s mind. There wasn’t anything that happened here.
Every bit of this was a bogus, manufactured attempt by the Hillary Clinton DNC people, Washington elites, to try to get Trump. So seven to nine years? You didn’t need a tweet from Donald Trump to know this was outrageous, and Barr’s admitting it here. But what he’s saying is, “When Trump tweeted about it, that makes it look like we’re responding to what Trump did; we can’t have that,” and Trump is standing his ground.
Trump is saying, “Look, I’m gonna tweet about whatever I want to tweet about. If I think the DOJ’s doing something wrong, I’m gonna tweet about it. I don’t care,” and there are people trying to tell the president, “Look, Barr’s one of your guys here. You gotta back off. Don’t… Don’t…” It’s been a battle here. But it’s all much ado, folks, about nothing because nothing happened here.
The Manafort stuff happened long before he even joined the Trump campaign, and it had to do with influence peddling in Ukraine, and Roger Stone? I mean, have you ever known anybody in your life who’s an outsider but wants so desperately to be thought of as a player that they’ll do anything? Well, that’s what we’re dealing with here. Stone’s a nice guy. He’s harmless. He’s had his moments as a political consultant back in the eighties and early nineties, and he knows Trump and so forth.
But he couldn’t possibly have had any role in any of this because there wasn’t anything to any of this. There wasn’t anything that happened. There was never a crime, there was never any collusion, there was never any obstruction. All of this is literally bogus, and that’s what Trump is reacting to, and it’s what Barr was reacting to. There’s one more Barr sound bite here — again, from the same ABC website interview on Thursday night — Pierre Thomas says, “So you’re saying you have a problem with Trump’s tweets.”
BARR: I have a problem with some of the tweets. I’m happy to say that in fact the president has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case. However, to have public statements and tweets made about the department, about people in the department or men and women here, about cases pending in the department, and about judges before whom we have cases make it impossible for me to do my job. I’m not gonna be bullied or influenced by anybody, and whether it’s Congress, a newspaper, editorial boards, or the president, I’m gonna do what I think is right.
RUSH: Yeah. Okay. I understand what’s going on here. I understand both sides of this.
RUSH: Lynchburg, Virginia. Nathan. Great to have you with us, sir. Hello.
CALLER: Hey, Rush.
RUSH: Hey.
CALLER: Glad to talk to you, man. Listen, let me get straight to the point. With 1100 Department of Justice — ex-Department of Justices who were part of the Mueller investigation saying they condemned the Department of Justice and William Barr and they want his impeachment, called for his impeachment, how long do you know William Barr has before he has to subside to the liberal agenda in D.C.? And as far as this career is concerned, is he gonna continue with Trump after these tweets? And will Mitch McConnell also look at what’s really going on and stop publicly humiliating our president as far as that’s concerned because he wasn’t a big fan of Trump to begin with.
RUSH: Okay, I need information that you have that I don’t have to render an opinion. What’s Mitch McConnell done to humiliate Trump? What did I miss?
CALLER: He retweeted with that whole tweet about that, that Donald Trump should probably stop tweeting, thus defeating the — look. The reason why Donald Trump tweets, we all know —
RUSH: Right.
CALLER: — all of us normal people, is because he bypasses the media. He’s destroying the media by doing —
RUSH: We understand that. Yeah, it’s exactly right. Exactly right.
CALLER: So for anyone to discourage him from tweeting —
RUSH: Look. Let me give you a reality on the ground here that some of you may not want to hear, you may be hoping for something different. But let me tell you something that has not changed no matter what else has gone on here, and you know it. You know it, Nathan. I can tell in your voice.
The bottom line is, folks, that I don’t care where you go in Washington, D.C., the vast majority of them wish Donald Trump wasn’t there, including Republicans. And that’s why all of this “stop tweeting” stuff because it’s embarrassing them. It’s outside the norms. It’s no different than when those ambassadors testified. Why, Trump is not listening to the inner agency group. He’s doing his own foreign policy. He ignored our talking points.
Yeah, and for that we impeach him? No. We fire you. You’re gone. Good-bye, ambassadors. Good-bye, Vindman. Now, we think that these people need to pay a price for this kind of sabotage, but they’re not gonna pay a price. Vindman’s not gonna be disciplined for doing what he did, apparently. I know how that ticks you all off. The only way that Trump survives this is with all of our continued support for the guy. We are it.
As long as he has enough support to get reelected, all they can do is whine and moan and complain. But they’re gonna do that, folks. Now, the tweeting is especially something that bugs these people. Now, I intellectually understand why it bothers them, because it’s so outside the norms of what is considered presidential comportment and behavior and so forth.
Trump is not violating any constitutional regulation or law or any statutory law with any of his tweeting on these cases. And anything having to do with Russia where people are being punished and sentenced to jail, he ought to call out on it because it is absurd that anybody has gone to jail for any of this. Because all that’s happened is process crimes. There would not have been any crimes had there not been this foolish investigation, which was nothing more than a coup.
Now, these 1100 former DOJ, they’re all left-wing, former lawyers doing what is a common trick. Somebody writes a letter, thousands of people sign it, give it to CNN, the New York Times, and they report it as somehow the greatest minds in America think Bill Barr ought to resign. Barr is not going to be intimidated by any of this. I don’t think Barr’s gonna go leftist on us. I just don’t see that.
RUSH: Folks, it’s not complicated. They hate Trump’s tweets because it is Trump speaking directly to you without any filters, and they can’t do it. They don’t have large enough, loyal support bases that it would matter who they tweet or what they say. It’s the same reason that they hate me. I have direct access to you without having to go through the Drive-Bys.