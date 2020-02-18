The President Takes My Advice, Goes to California

RUSH: Do you know where Trump is? Trump is at Joint Base Andrews, and do you know where Trump is going? Trump is going to California. Do you know what Trump is gonna do in California? Trump’s going out to make a campaign appearance in California. Can I take you back to June 11th of last year on this program? Audio sound bite number 13. This is me, June 11th, 2019, on this program.
RUSH ARCHIVE: I think Trump ought to start going to California. I think he ought to go there once a month. I think the Republican National Committee ought to schedule a debate in California. I think the campaign should have ads showing and highlighting the homelessness in downtown Los Angeles and pointing out that this is what happens when Democrats run things with no opposition, no checks, no balances.
RUSH: He’s going to California. Once again, your host, instrumental in the policy of one of the most popular presidential administrations in our lifetimes. Here’s Kevin McCarthy last night with Laura Ingraham on Fox. Question: “Are you gonna raise a lot of money with the president?”
MCCARTHY: We’re gonna raise money, but we’re also gonna go there and talk about water, one of the most critical things in California. Show a real contrast. The pendulum has swung too far. These Democrat policies have made homelessness the number-one issue.
RUSH: Absolutely! You know what got me started on this? When the Democrat Party began back last summer, homelessness in California, in Los Angeles, was the rage. It was big news, ’cause on skid row, it was out of control. There were Third World diseases that were spreading. Diseases that were cured that were showing up again. The mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, got all mad that no Democrats running for president would comment on the homeless problem.
I said, “Garcetti, they’re not going to. It’s your problem. You’re on your own, buddy. They’re not gonna blame themselves. They’re not gonna call out that this is a Democrat problem.” And that’s why I said, “Trump ought to go! Trump ought to go and let it be known: This is what happens when Democrats run things with no opposition, with no checks and balances. This is what happens.” So, he’s gonna do it. I’m happy to see it.
RUSH: Here’s Jim in Memphis. Great to have you, sir. Thank you for waiting. Hello.
CALLER: Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my call. First-time caller and longtime listener. And congratulations on your recent award.
RUSH: Thank you, sir.
CALLER: I just want to make a comment. I work in the air traffic control environment, and I know where the president’s going before the general public does, and with him going to all of these typically blue states, California today, and the thing with Blagojevich today, I see him trying to turn a lot of these blue states red. And I was interested in your take on that.
RUSH: Now, I’ll be glad to answer that, but I need to ask. You’re an air traffic controller. You said you’re in the air traffic control environment. Are you an actual controller?
CALLER: I am not a controller.
RUSH: All right.
CALLER: But I do work in that environment.
RUSH: Well, I have to tell you, there are a lot of people that disagree with me on this, but I love you people at ATC.
CALLER: Well, we appreciate that. We do a hard job.
RUSH: I think it’s overwhelming what you people do in keeping — I mean, these skies are crowded as they can be, to keep the separation, to keep everybody on time. I don’t think people have any idea what you do. A lot of pilots complain about ’em because there’s no favoritism. You’re in line or you’re not. You don’t bump people.
CALLER: We work in a very difficult environment. And if you know about Memphis, there’s a pretty big outfit that operates out of here, and we try to deliver the world on time.
RUSH: Absolutely. FedEx. I know exactly. That’s another thing. That business fascinates me. The guy gets a C on a term paper in college establishing FedEx, and look at Fred Smith. And, you know, his son is the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans football team, Fred Smith’s son. Great guy.
Anyway, you’ve noticed that Trump is going to a lot of blue states, California. I’m so happy he’s going to California, I can’t tell you. I urged him to do that last summer, last July or last June, to go out there and plant the flag, not necessarily to win the state of California, but to go out there — it’s a one party state. And there’s a lot of misery out there that people don’t hear about because all that gets reported on are the wealthy enclaves of the coasts and Silicon Valley.
But, man, there’s a lot of Third World poverty. Homelessness is rampant, diseases that we thought were cured are popping up now on Skid Row in Los Angeles. I think it’s worthwhile. I think Trump has — I don’t want to give anything away because I don’t really know directly. I think Trump — I know Trump. I mean, I know him without knowing. If I didn’t know Trump, I would know Trump. And I’m telling you that he has — that all this talk about Bloomberg and all this talk about Crazy Bernie, the media’s always gonna talk about the Democrats and their grand plans.
I think Donald Trump wants one of the biggest, gigantic presidential election victories ever, in history. I think you’re absolutely right, Jim. And they’re secretly amassing an organization and money and voter turnout already. I don’t want to give too much away, but I think you’ve hit the nail on the head.
And why not? You’re running for president, why not want the biggest landslide in history? Why not want as many votes as you can get? Why not want to take all in the Electoral College? That’s the objective in every other aspect of Trump’s life as he’s approached it. Why not this. There’s no greed here. So I think you’ve hit on something.