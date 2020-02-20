Doomberg Denounced for Using Improper Transgender Pronoun

RUSH: Everybody’s jumping on Doomberg. Oh, by the way, I don’t know if you know this or not. I don’t know if you care. I just found out that Andrew (move ’em to higher ground) Yang has been hired as a commentator by CNN. Oh, you knew that? I didn’t know that. Yeah, we’re getting the money out of politics.
American Greatness has a piece, Eric Lendrum. Apparently, you know, Bloomberg is being vetted. He’s getting a media anal. He’s getting a media anal exam that he’s never had before. He’s getting a media anal as though he is a Republican. You know why? Because he ran as a Republican to get elected mayor of New York. Apparently more comments have emerged by Doomberg likely to create problems for him. The Daily Caller is reporting that Doomberg has been targeting transgender Americans.
“The comments are from March 2019, where Bloomberg criticized the Democratic Party’s shifting further to the left on social issues such as the LGBTQ community, saying that ‘if your conversation during a presidential election is about some guy wearing a dress, and whether he, she, or it can go to the locker room with their daughter, that’s not a winning formula for most people.'”
Okay. Time out. Is he right or is he wrong? Number one. Let me read to you the comment again. Michael Bloomberg, March of 2019. “If your conversation during a presidential election is about some guy wearing a dress, and whether he, she, or it –” that’s what really ticked ’em off, “it” “– can go to the locker room with their daughter, that’s not a winning formula for most people.”
Doomberg “further added that this and other issues constituted proof that the Democrats are ‘focusing on a lot of things that have little relevance to people who are trying to live in a world that is changing.’” Is he right? Everybody’s so scared of the transgenders and the LGBT, nobody wants to, “Yeah, he’s right. No, he’s wrong,” nobody wants to weigh in on it. Well, the “it” word. But it’s a political question.
He’s simply saying here, if your conversation during a presidential election — it’s the Democrats — is about some guy wearing a dress and whether he or she or it can go to the locker room with your daughter, that’s not a winning formula for most people. Most people. Is he right or wrong?
Okay. Well, what happens now? He is being savaged here, he’s being savaged because he’s running as a Democrat. The stuff is all being dredged out of the woodwork or the muck of Bloomberg’s past. And he’s gonna have to have answers for it.
RUSH: We actually have that audio sound bite of Michael Bloomberg and the LGBTQ comment. It was at the Bermuda Business Development Agency New York Forum. You know, Bloomberg has a home in Bermuda, and that’s where he spends most of his time outside of the continental United States. I mean, he’s got homes down here, but Bermuda, I think, is his favorite place. And this is where he was. Bermuda Business Development Agency. And this is what he said about transgenderism and the presidential election.
BLOOMBERG: If your conversation during a presidential election is about some guy wearing a dress and whether he, she or it can go to the locker room with their daughter, that’s not a winning formula for most people.
RUSH: There you have it. And it is the word “it” in there that has offended Democrats. Nothing else has bothered them, just the word “it.” I find that curious. Of all things in that statement to be, “it”?