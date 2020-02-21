An 11-Year-Old Named Trump Loves Rush Revere

RUSH: This is Elizabeth in Philadelphia. Great to have you on the EIB Network. Hi.
CALLER: Hi.
RUSH: Hi there.
CALLER: So, not many people like my last name, Trump, since I live near Philadelphia, and I went to San Antonio, Texas, for a convention, and we went to go get these name tags, and they asked me what my name was, and I said it, and when they heard the Trump part, two ladies were like, “What? No way. That’s so cool.”
RUSH: Wait. Wait, wait a minute here. You’re young, right? I don’t want to insult you, but you’re a young — how old are you?
CALLER: Eleven.
RUSH: I knew it. See? Talent on loan from God. I knew from the sound of her voice, folks, that she was a young — so you’re 11 years old, your name is Trump and you live in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania?
CALLER: Yeah.
RUSH: And you are not treated with respect there because your last name is Trump, but when you went to Texas everybody loved you? Is that basically the story?
CALLER: Yeah, pretty much.
RUSH: Have you thought about moving to Texas?
CALLER: (laughing) Yes.
RUSH: (laughing) Well, good. I’m so glad you called to tell me. Are you related to the president at all?
CALLER: I’m pretty sure somewhere, like really, really far back in the family tree.
RUSH: Yeah, I would bet, because that name is, you know, it’s a unique, rare name. You probably are related to the president somehow, some way. Well, look, I’m glad you called. I appreciate that. How long were you in Texas?
CALLER: Just a couple of days.
RUSH: A couple days. And you were there with your parents, obviously?
CALLER: No, grandparents.
RUSH: Grandparents. Okay. Well, so you had a good time, now you’re back home and listening to the program. This is great.
CALLER: Yes.
RUSH: Well, thank you so much, Elizabeth. I’m glad you called.
CALLER: Yes. I also wanted to say that I love your books.
RUSH: Oh, the Rush Revere books?
CALLER: Yeah.
RUSH: Yeah. Do you have a Liberty doll, by any chance?
CALLER: No.
RUSH: Oh, well. Let me fix that. You hang on here, Elizabeth, a nice man’s gonna pick up the phone and get a mailing address from you so we can send you a whole package of Revere stuff from Revere and Liberty and the gang. If you like the books, you’ll love what we’re gonna send. I’m really glad you called. Great to hear from you. Elizabeth Trump, folks