Mini Mike’s Money Can’t Compete with Trump’s Creative Energy

RUSH: The way Democrats look at it, “Bloomberg is just another Trump. He’s a rich guy. He’s from New York!” But he’s not another Trump. He can’t hold a candle to Trump when it comes to heart, humanity, empathy, personality, connectivity. Bloomberg can’t connect with anybody. He doesn’t even want to connect with anybody, in terms of having a connection with your voters or a connection with your audience or a bond. He couldn’t care less about that, and as such…
Brian, get ready to put this picture up. I’ve been trying to tell you how unique Trump is and how unstoppable and how the Democrats don’t have anybody like him for a host of reasons. Among them, the Democrats don’t have anybody that makes you laugh with them. You laugh at them. They don’t have anybody with a sense of humor. Trump at his rally was holding a little baby dressed up in a suit, and a meme developed on Twitter.
.@MikeBloomberg is paying millions of $ for social media influencers and shitty memes while @realDonaldTrump is paying zero $ for EPIC memes w/an Army of American Patriots & supporters/influencers who?their Country & POTUS so much, they don’t need payoffs!pic.twitter.com/fATeUOc7bJ
— Dan Scavino (@DanScavino) February 21, 2020
He can’t come back from it. He can’t stop it from having an impact on people. All he can do is try to buy… Have you heard what he’s doing? Have you heard about this? Bloomberg is paying people $2,500 to go on social media and say wonderful, great things about him — further proving that social media is corrupt and can be bought and things there aren’t real. So this is what this Russia thing is all about. It’s really an effort to stop the erosion of Democrat voters over to Trump.