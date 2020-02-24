We’re Proud to Announce Our New Apple TV App

RUSH: We have a new app for Apple TV. For those of you who are subscribers at Rush 24/7 — well, even if you’re not a subscriber at RushLimbaugh.com, our website — as you know, this program is made available each day on TV via the Dittocam. It’s on TV right now. I’m looking at myself there right now. The Apple TV app is the Dittocam each and every day and archived, and so the Dittocam can now be viewed directly on your TV if you have Apple TV.
We’ve been in beta for about a month, and we just got approval over the weekend. So we deployed the app this morning. I waited until it was actually available at the Apple TV App Store via a search. I searched with my name, just “Rush Limbaugh,” and there it is. Don’t search just “Rush” or you’ll get every app they have there with “Rush” in the name. Make sure you search “Rush Limbaugh.” It will be the only app that pops up — and it’s free.
There’s an in-app purchase depending — and if you’re already a subscriber at RushLimbaugh.com, that’s handled, and so now you can watch. It’s strictly the Dittocam. It’s not the whole website. I don’t want anybody misled. It’s the Dittocam and archives of all Dittocam-televised versions of this program, hosted by me. We don’t have Dittocams of the guest hosts, only me, because we don’t have a Dittocam anywhere but where I am.
The guest hosts never come in and do the show from here. Nobody ever is in this room to work besides me. Steyn does it from his cave somewhere in New Hampshire or wherever else he is. Ken Matthews, some of the others. But nobody’s here. So there’s no Dittocam, as you well know, when guest hosts are here. So there will not be Dittocam archive files of guest host shows. So just wanted to let you know. It’s a free app, in-app purchase to unlock all of the goodies.
Folks, this is something that, when we first came out with the app for your iPhone and your iPad or Android, we were really excited about it because it’s a great app. It’s a fabulous design, and it offers everything the website does at your fingertips — including audio and video streaming the program each and every day if you are a subscriber. But, again, you don’t have to subscribe to have access to an encyclopedic amount of data and content.
You get the transcripts, and they’re sharable, but you don’t get audio or video streaming, especially on archived programs on the free side. So the next thing we wanted to do was have an Apple TV app and a CarPlay app. Not for video versions, Dittocam, but to be able to listen to streaming versions in your car and archives. So, maybe down the road for that. The Apple TV app is up and running, just available today at the Apple TV App Store. Very happy to announce this to you.
And you can purchase a subscription through the app.
