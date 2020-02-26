Did the ChiComs Unleash the Coronavirus on Purpose?

RUSH: Chris in the Villages in Florida. Great to have you on the EIB Network. Hello, sir.
CALLER: Hey, Rush. How you doing today?
RUSH: I’m good. Very good. Thank you, sir.
CALLER: Excellent. I just had a question for you. Do you think the coronavirus is the Chinese government’s response to the economic the sanctions that we imposed on them?
RUSH: I don’t know. I think dealing with the Chinese, there are any number of things that are possible. And I think one of the reasons that I get so worked up about the way the Democrats and the media deal with this is that it is essentially aimed at harming Americans and harming this country, when in fact this virus, there’s a lot yet to be learned about it.
It originated in China. The story that we’re getting, by the way, on the origination of this disease is because of the eating habits of Chinese people. You know, food in China is not plentiful, folks. It’s just not. People in China eat things that you wouldn’t even look at. They eat raw bats. They eat raw fish, raw snakes. They eat this stuff at room temperature.
This is the circumstances for a virus to — percolate’s not the accurate word here — but to grow and to fester. And this is what the Chinese government originally said was the reason for the existence of the virus. This is the 19th coronavirus. Coronavirus is a respiratory virus like flu, like the common cold. I’m not wrong about this.
Now, the possibility that ChiComs might have — there’s another story. The original discoverer of the virus was a scientist in the lab in Wuhan, China, who found it in December. Supposedly, so goes the story. And that man is now dead. That scientist is dead. The guy who identified that virus, coronavirus 19, is dead. A scientist. A guy wearing a mask who was studying it is dead.
Another doctor treating patients in China has died from it. Medical professionals have died. People have raised all kinds of questions, why are medical professionals dying? These are people that know what they’re dealing with. This gives rise — you know, when there are unanswered questions like this that people can ask, the worst answers sometimes surface.
And so, yeah, to answer your question, Chris, there are people positing that the ChiComs have done this as a form of retaliation against the United States trade policy and tariffs because this is gonna harm the U.S. economy, which is gonna harm President Trump, which is something the ChiComs would like. The ChiComs think they can suffer whatever they have to suffer here. If the ChiComs lose 30,000 people, big deal. The percentage of their population, they wouldn’t even miss it. In fact, some people in China might even think that it would help.
Here’s another thing. Bloomberg last night said something — again, the guy is — I don’t know. It’s hard for me to believe he is this stupid. But it could be. Somebody called him out last night in the debate. “You said that Xi Jinping has constituents. You said that he has to answer to voters.” And Bloomberg said he does. He has to answer to the politburo.
Ah, folks, now, the politburo in communist countries is like you have — if we had one, it would be the president and other top ranking members of the party. There is no Congress, there’s no House, there’s no Senate in the Chinese government. There is the leader and the politburo, which is party people who have done what they have to do to rise to that level.
Now, the thing about Xi Jinping, who is the current Chinese leader, he has consolidated power like no Chinese leader has since Mao Tse-tung. He has killed rivals. He has tossed rivals out of the politburo. He has written of this. He has bragged about it. He has told anybody who will listen that he is the be-all and end-all in power in China.
The problem for somebody like this is that when things go wrong like the coronavirus, you got nobody to blame. You’ve gotten rid of all the underlings you could have blamed and shot for getting something wrong. This is the problem with assuming and taking all power. Bloomberg doesn’t know this? Bloomberg doesn’t know that the politburo cannot stop Xi Jinping unless somebody shoots him?
Xi Jinping, the premier, the head honcho in China, does not answer to the politburo. He’s got nothing but a bunch of sycophants now in the politburo that will do whatever he says whenever he says it in double time. He has no rivals left. He has no opponents. He’s got nobody he has to answer to. That’s what absolute power is. He doesn’t answer to a single person.
So now the coronavirus happens. And if you put everything that Xi Jinping has done to consolidate his power, if you put this timeline together with the coronavirus inserted in it, and people are saying, okay, it could be something that has been done to undermine him by somebody way down the chain that doesn’t like what he’s doing, it could be him doing it to undermine the U.S. and our trade policy and tariffs, or it could be legitimate incompetence in some out of control disease that happened because of the lack of hygiene and habits in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
We don’t know what it is. This is the point. We don’t know how this started. We don’t know yet. All we know is that they’re telling us the fatality rate for the disease is 2% based on Chinese cases, predominantly. We have 57, I guess now 58 cases in America, and they’re all contained. Meaning the people are sequestered or they’re in quarantine, they have been for two weeks, they’ve been released.
Nobody’s died from it in America yet. You got one guy on the radio trying to keep all of this in some sense of context versus an entire political party and the Drive-By Media trying to yell “fire” in a crowded theater when there is not a fire yet.