Nepotism Is Everywhere, Not Just Government

CALLER: (garbled cell) Best wishes to you, Rush. I wanted to… Since you were mentioning the congressional victory in the special election in Kentucky, I’ve heard nothing about that until you said something. I’m on my phone app, and you can get anything from what Kim Kardashian had for breakfast to puppies being saved in sewer pipes. But they couldn’t mention that a Republican won an election, and (crosstalk).
RUSH: And captured a seat that’s been held for 33 years by the Democrats.
CALLER: It’s something sufficient, and, I mean, nothing. Crickets. Like I said, I didn’t even know there was an election going on. I’d also just like to take this opportunity to comment on something you were talking about yesterday. You had two articles, one about Rod Rosenstein’s sister and another about Rahm Emanuel’s cousin or something, and they have been given high-paying government jobs. Are these families just so genetically superior to us that they’re the only ones qualified for these positions or is this just more nepotism and (crosstalk).
RUSH: No, it’s not just nepotism. It’s incestuousness. It’s a revolving door. But it’s not just in government. It’s everywhere. (sigh) I’m not gonna be able to express this properly. I’m gonna have to research it, but I’m gonna try. The NFL is all troubled every year after head coach openings are filled and not enough African-Americans are hired, and they’ve got the Rooney Rule. They’ve got the Rooney Rule requiring that more African-Americans be interviewed to try to get them known by people who make hiring decisions at various NFL teams.
And still, the hiring rate is unsatisfactorily low.
If you look at who does get hired as head coaches, and if you follow the trail, it is astounding what a closed community the NFL coaching community is. For example, the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers… Well, this is where it’s gonna break down because my memory is gonna fail me here. But the head coach of the Green Bay Packers is the brother of the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, and all three — the defensive coordinator of the 49ers — were all together on a college staff somewhere.
And it’s this way on every team, or a lot of teams where this is the case. Like, the head coach of the Chicago Bears used to be with the Philadelphia Eagles, then the Kansas City Chiefs, and got to be known by… It’s everywhere, this business of who you know mattering as much as what you know in terms of getting a job. It’s not just in government. But it is predominant there — and that’s one of the reasons people want to be an elite.
It’s one of the reasons they want to be in the establishment. This is how you guarantee your kids jobs. It’s how you guarantee yourself a job! It’s how you guarantee yourself a lifelong income and your relatives and so forth. It just how it works. So, yeah, Zeke Emanuel is who you’re talking about, Rahm Emanuel’s brother. He’s a doctor, but he happened to be one of the architects of Obamacare. Yeah, well, whether he’s a better doctor than anybody else, we don’t know.
And I’m not bringing it up for that reason. But if Rahm Emanuel is a prominent Democrat, and he’s got a brother who’s a doctor, the odds are if Rahm wants him involved in the Democrat Party, he’s gonna be. Rod Rosenstein’s sister is who made the announcement from the CDC yesterday that it’s not a matter of if; it’s a matter of when we’re all gonna be really, really affected by the coronavirus. I guarantee you, you would be… Well, I don’t know if you’d be surprised or not. But this is just how the world works and how life happens.
You’ve heard the old saying, “It’s not who you know, it’s who you…” But it is who you know, and it’s where you come from in a lot of ways that determines these things. That’s why people who achieve great things that have nothing — they have nothing backing ’em, they have no connections, they have nobody pulling levers or strings for ’em — that’s why those people are largely resented, folks, because they represent a great threat to the existing order.
Somebody comes out of nowhere, nobody knows ’em, nobody knows who they are, and they become prominent in a field? Those people are a threat to the existing order and establishment of whatever business we’re talking about — medicine, broadcasting, you name it. Drive-By Media news. Politics.