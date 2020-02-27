TMZ Blames Me for “Macho Man” at Trump India Rally

RUSH: Do you know what else? I’m also responsible for the Indians playing “Macho Man” at Trump’s rally. I’m responsible for that. Do you know how that happened? I’ll tell you how that happened, according to Harvey Levin, got the audio sound bite. Harvey Levin, who I thought liked me, at TMZ.
And maybe it’s ’cause I act friendly to him that he’s gotta now act unfriendly, but Harvey Levin’s out there saying that when I compared Pete Buttigieg kissing his husband on stage in a debate with a man, Donald Trump, that that triggered the Indians to go get “Macho Man” by the Village People and play it, that I’m responsible for that.