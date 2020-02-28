Grandma Reads Her Grandkids’ Rush Revere Books

RUSH: Wanda in Beavercreek, Ohio, we have time to squeeze you in. Time is tight but we can get you in there. How are you doing?
CALLER: I’m doing great, Mr. Rush Revere Limbaugh. God bless you. I’m praying for you. And I just want to tell you I’m 63 years old, I did not do well in history. My husband ordered your books for our grandchildren. They are not leaving this house. They are wonderful. I can’t quit reading them. So, it’s just amazing. We’re going to buy another set for them to read. I have grandkids and they have to read —
RUSH: Did I hear this right. Your husband bought the books for the grandchildren and you are reading them?
CALLER: I am. They are wonderful. You know, I’ve already read Pilgrims and now I’m on the Patriots and getting ready to go to the third one. I can’t quit reading. I’m reading until 2 in the morning. After 2 in the morning, I can’t stop. They are so good. Everyone needs to go buy these. Everyone.
RUSH: Well, aren’t you sweet? Honestly, you know, I’ve heard this. I’ve heard from some adults who apparently did not get much of a history education when they were in school, and a lot of the stuff that’s in these books is stuff they didn’t know. I’ll tell you, it’s so great to hear that. Because we love education here. We love people learning things here. And we especially love hearing how much you enjoyed it and how much it meant to you. Hang on. Your grandkids, we have a whole package of stuff that we send out to loyal readers of Rush Revere. So don’t hang up. Mr. Snerdley will get your address. We’ll send you a little goodie package of stuff. Audio versions read by me so you can listen to them again rather than have to take the time to read them.