Abortion Still the Leading Cause of Death in America

RUSH: Estimated American deaths, estimated U.S. deaths, January, February this year, abortion, number one, 141,000. The most dangerous place to be in America is not in an airplane. It’s in the womb. Heart disease killed 104,000. Cancer, 96,000. Accidents, like when you fall off the ladder, 26,000. Chronic lower respiratory disease, 25,000. Stroke, 2,300. We’re still not at the flu, have you noticed that?
Alzheimer’s kills 19,000. This is in January and February. Not for the year. This is in two months. Diabetes, 13,140. Flu, pneumonia, 8,460. Kidney disease 8,220. Coronavirus, 2. Two.