Listeners Tell Rush How He’s Inspired Them To Succeed

RUSH: This is Larry in Fall River, Massachusetts. Hey, Larry, great to have you. I’m glad you waited, sir. Hi.
CALLER: Thank you, and dittos. I wanted to say that I thank you and I’m glad I got the chance to do this, but I became a doctor thanks to you. I’ve been a doctor a long time now, but it’s thanks to you. And my second points is, I remember —
RUSH: Wait. What kind of doctor are you?
CALLER: I’m a spine specialist.
RUSH: A spine specialist. And how did this program make you want to become a doctor?
CALLER: I was a schoolteacher, and you talked about following your passion and how you’ve never worked a day in your life because you love what you did. And I was convincing myself that, you know what, I should do that too. And of course I had the grades and the academic ability, and of course I went to school in New York, NYU, so they’re probably gonna lose credit now, but that’s okay.
RUSH: I love hearing stories like that. I really do. Because, see, it was in you all the time.
CALLER: Yes.
RUSH: This passion was in you all the time. You just needed a little kick that told you you could do it.
CALLER: Absolutely. Absolutely. And the money and everything just appeared. It was a miracle, if you want to use that term. But it just occurred. And I’ve been practicing a lot now, and still passionate about it, I’m getting a little older in my years and long in the tooth, but I have as much passion today than the day I walked into the school and walked into the anatomy lab. So it’s there.
RUSH: Well, thank you very much. I love hearing stories like that, when anybody is able to get out of a rut, find out what they really love doing, and go do it. That’s fabulous. Thank you very much. Now, I know you had something you wanted to add to that. That’s when I interrupted you.
CALLER: I remember when you got scammed also on a virus back when they had the HTLV-3, now called HIV, on that talk show. You were on a panel show as a guest host, and they tried to do the same thing they’re doing now. It’s the same skin. It’s the same stuff. You were right then. You’re right now. And that’s something that they can’t grasp.
RUSH: You know what he’s talking about? He goes back to very beginning. He’s talking about when I got set up and scammed guest hosting the Pat Sajak show.
CALLER: Correct.
RUSH: That’s what he’s talking about. Yeah, you’re right. You’re right. I took those producers at their word, and honestly, I thought it was gonna be an opportunity to reach out to some people that misunderstood me, and instead it was a gigantic setup. You’re absolutely right about that.
CALLER: And you learned from that and you became — so you’re right now, let me tell you, you are so right now about these viruses, and you’re right then, and you’re right about it. So you know your stuff. You do your research.
RUSH: Well, I do. Thank you. I do. You’re exactly right.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Phillip in Austin, Texas. It’s great to have you with us today on the program, sir. Hello.
CALLER: Good afternoon, Mr. Limbaugh. Professor Limbaugh, it is a distinct honor to be able to speak with you.
RUSH: Thank you, sir, very much. A distinct honor to have you here with us.
CALLER: A 28-year student of the Rush Limbaugh Institute for Advanced Conservative Studies. It was a proud moment for me to watch you receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
RUSH: Thank you.
CALLER: And I feel like you’re so deserving because you speak truth and life values, and what you’ve taught to millions of people across different generations, and I’m one of those. And what I’ve received of huge value from you is not to live in fear. And it hearkens back to that previous caller that talked about being able to do what he wanted to do, and he lived without fear, being able to move in that. And so when I see the coronavirus reporting, of course I come to you first, but the spattering I listen to out across the other areas I’ve noticed that they are not reporting, or in any significant way, speaking of the recovery rate, which looks to me commensurate with — I’m not a statistics or, you know —
RUSH: You know, that is really fascinating. I’ve made the point a couple times. I’m glad you’ve picked up on that. There is a massive recovery rate that nobody talks about, and it’s right here on the Johns Hopkins website.
CALLER: Yes, sir.
RUSH: And, you know, you’re also so right. Even if they’re trying to create an attitude or atmosphere of fear, you don’t have to play along with it. You have the ability to reject fear. You have the ability to reject whatever it is that the conventional wisdom of daily news reporting is. You have the ability to reject it.
CALLER: Yes, sir. May I say one thing?
RUSH: Yeah.
CALLER: I feel like not only are you my professor, but you’re also a friend and a mentor and somebody that I’ve looked up to and I dare say a hero, due to the values, the true life values that you’ve expounded out there. I remember many years ago you spoke to — it was some information you had put out about being able to get a job. And you talked about the different levels and what’s required and whether it was a high school or college education. And I think at the top level of that had something to do with integrity and respect. And I think that those are parts of values that you teach out there that are invaluable. And I’m thankful that I’ve been able to experience you for all these years and many years to come.
RUSH: Well, I thank you very much. You know, I’m always flattered and deeply appreciative when I find out how detailed people’s listening is. And you have heard the details. And they’ve obviously made an impression on you. I remember many of the times — not all, I’m sure — but I remember many of the times I’ve talked about getting a job versus finding a career versus becoming productive versus finding what it is that you are born to do.
We are all born to do something, including being lazy. Some people just have to find what they were born to do is. And, yeah, it’s a rewarding thing to get calls like yours. I deeply and profoundly appreciate it. That’s Phillip in Austin, Texas.