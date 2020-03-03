Biden Campaign Rejects Comey Endorsement

RUSH. How do you figure this? The Biden campaign has refused the Comey endorsement. James Comey tweeted, “Voted in first Democrat primary this support party dedicated to restoring values in White House. I agree with Amy Klobuchar. We need candidate who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office. There is a reason Trump fears Joe Biden and roots for Bernie.”
Joe Biden’s campaign garnered the high profile announcement from James Comey. But the Biden campaign, rather, has rebuffed it. Biden campaign rapid response director Andrew Bates essentially rejected the endorsement from Comey and remains a polarizing figure within the Democrat Party. So Andrew Bates: “Yes, customer service? I just received a package that I very much did not order. How can I return it, free of charge?”
What a smarmy, phony this Comey is. There’s so much of this smarmy phoniness. We got Bloomberg and then Comey, voted in first Democrat primary. Oh, you’re really valorous, Mr. Comey. You voted in your first Democrat primary. How big of you. To support a party dedicated to restoring values in the White House. Yeah, his son with all kinds of shady deals in China and Ukraine and who knows how many shady deals he himself has been involved in in all these years in Washington.
“I agree with Amy Klobuchar. We need a candidate who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office.” You arrogant snobs. You arrogant, effete snobs thinking you own decency and dignity. There’s nothing decent about the movement you led, Mr. Comey, a silent coup to overturn election results of 2016.
That’s decency? That’s dignity? You and Brennan and Clapper and the rest of your claptrap bunch at the FBI, decency, dignity? That’s what you want to return so you endorse Joe Biden, and now he doesn’t even want your endorsement? Because they remembered your dignified and decent way you savaged Hillary Clinton while supposedly saving her.