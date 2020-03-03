Operation Chaos Outbreak on Super Tuesday?

RUSH: Operation Chaos is more widespread than simply in North Carolina. There’s a columnist for the Washington Post. His name is Olsen. Let me read to you a tweet. He said, “I was at an event last night where an experienced TX analyst said the 5% of the TX Dem early vote was from people who had voted in the Republican primary in the past four statewide elections.” That’s exactly what Operation Chaos is.
Operation Chaos was created by me in 2008 to get Republicans in primary states where their votes no longer matter because McCain had become the nominee, to switch over and vote for Hillary to keep the Democrat race going. The media is talking about Operation Chaos happening in Texas. They’re talking about it happening in North Carolina, South Carolina — well, not South Carolina, in Super Tuesday states. Here is a columnist at the Washington Post, again: “I was at an event last night where an experienced TX analyst said the 5%…”
That is a huge number, by the way.
Five percent “of the TX Dem early vote was from people who had voted in the Republican primary in the past four statewide elections (2012-2018).” Well, okay. So if this is true (and I no doubt that it is) for whom are these Republican Operation Chaos voters voting, do you think? Can there be any doubt? They’re voting for Bernie Sanders. Operation Chaos, Republican voters… If 5% of the Texas Democrat early vote — that’s huge — is Republican voters crossing over. Oh, that is a major Operation Chaos operation, and you know they’re voting for Bernie. They’re not voting for Plugs. Ha!
RUSH: I think it’s Desperation City now, folks. Desperation. I mean, I think if there’s a significant Operation Chaos movement going on in a lot of these Super Tuesday states, if you’ve got… See, there’s no reason for Republicans to stay home and vote in their own primaries because Trump’s the nominee. He’s unopposed. So Republicans are taking the occasion of the Operation Chaos we started back in 2008 are now doing it again.
On their own without any urging from me, they are joining the Democrat primary. Five percent of early Texas Democrat voters are actual Republican primary voters in the last four years, 5%! That is a huge number. And again, with so much early voting going on in the Super Tuesday states, all of this so-called Jomentum and all of these late-breaking endorsements, it may not matter because so many people have already voted for Crazy Bernie or for Mayor Pete or for Klobuchar.
In other words, they haven’t voted for Biden. There was no reason to vote for Biden before South Carolina. Biden was going nowhere fast. Early voting people would go out and vote for everybody but Biden. Now Biden wins in South Carolina. All this new energy, this new humor, this new inertia. But most of the voting has taken place.