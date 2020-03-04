Guest Host Mark Steyn
Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
- RushLimbaugh.com: Donna Brazile Tells Ronna McDaniel to Go to Hell -03.03.20
- Washington Post: What happens to candidates’ delegates when they drop out?
- NY Times: Democrats Decide That Joe Biden, as Risky as He Ever Was, Is the Safest Bet
- NY Times: Trump Has His Sights Set on Black Voters
- L.A. Times: L.A. elections chief apologizes for long lines, chaotic balloting as voters vent
- BizPac Review: Biden mixes up wife and sister, Brit Hume worries his gaffes are the ‘old and senile’ kind
- NY Times: Best Treatment for the Coronavirus? Paid Sick Leave
- NY Times: Coronavirus Is What You Get When You Ignore Science
- NY Times: ‘Imagine This Were Your Sister,’ Ronan Farrow Tells Woody Allen’s Publisher
- LA Times: As coronavirus cripples global supply lines, more U.S. firms looking to leave China
- NY Post: NYC Shoppers Panic with Second Case of Coronavirus Confirmed
