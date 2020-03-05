Guest Host Mark Steyn
Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
- National Review: What We Don’t Know about the Coronavirus Is What Scares Us – Victor Davis Hanson
- The Hill: McConnell to rip Schumer over remarks that justices would ‘pay the price’ on abortion
- The Hill: Roberts criticizes Schumer for ‘dangerous’ remarks on Kavanaugh, Gorsuch
- Politico: ‘We fell well short’: Warren team considers ending campaign
- Politico: ‘Biden can finish Bernie off in Michigan’
- The Hill: Sanders condemns his supporters’ ‘ugly, personal attacks’ against Warren
- The Hill: Sanders says Biden winning African American support by ‘running with his ties to Obama’
- The Hill: As Biden surges, GOP Ukraine probe moves to the forefront
- Reuters: Biden’s comeback leaves Sanders little time to expand appeal
- Washington Post: The Super Tuesday results have Trump spooked — for good reason
- Washington Post: Black voters, ‘Whole Foods moms’ and an anti-Trump base: Biden builds coalition that could boost Democrats in November
- Washington Post: Democrats, a scorched-earth competition will only help Trump
- AP: Global spread of new virus brings more travel woes, bans
- New York Times: The Rich Are Preparing for Coronavirus Differently. Concierge doctors, yachts, chartered planes and germ-free hideaways
- New York Times: I.C.C. Allows Afghanistan War Crimes Inquiry to Proceed, Angering U.S.
- Reuters: ‘They’re addicted to me’: How immigrants keep U.S. heartland cities afloat
- New York Times: Brace Yourself for What’s Coming at Twitter
- New York Times: Women’s Unpaid Labor is Worth $10,900,000,000,000
- Reuters: U.S. Defense linguist charged with transmitting classified intelligence
- UKDM: Prosecutors oppose early release for ailing Madoff to go home to die
- UKDM: Report reveals racial pay gap at airport Starbucks stores
- UKDM: Hillary Clinton says Joe Biden is ‘deeply decent person’
- New York Post: Ilhan Omar says Sanders could’ve beaten Biden if Warren had dropped out
- Slate: John Roberts is calling balls and strikes again, while ignoring what his own team has said and done.
Undocumented anchorman Mark Steyn filled in for Rush. Check out Mark’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.
- SteynOnline: The Plugs Are On But Nobody’s Home – Mark Steyn
- Newsweek: Bernie Sanders says he will drop out if Biden gets plurality coming into Dem convention
- Newsweek: Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren camps in unity talks as she considers campaign future after Super Tuesday: Report
- FOXNews: Arizona House passes ban on transgender females in women’s sports; Dems dub it ‘Show me your genitals’ bill
- FOXNews: Patricia Arquette says if Trump wins in 2020 we will face ‘extinction’ and ‘destruction of our planet’
- FOXNews: Bernie backer Tlaib invokes Anita Hill to undercut Biden
- FOXNews: Tavis Smiley must pay $1.5 million to PBS following #MeToo lawsuit, firing
- USAToday: Bigger and bigger SUVs, pickups are outgrowing home garages, public parking spaces
- New York Times: Elizabeth Warren, Once a Front-Runner, Will Drop Out of Presidential Race
- Newsweek: Chuck Schumer Being Reprimanded by Chief Justice Roberts ‘Hurts the Notion of Judicial Independence,’ Say Legal Experts.
- Breitbart: Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of White House Race
- NewsBusters: Baier, Hemingway WRECK the Liberal Media Narrative Russia Threw 2016 to Trump