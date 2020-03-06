Clinton Says He Had Lewinsky Affair to Relieve Anxiety

RUSH: “Yeah, I’m having all kinds of anxieties here at my job. I need to go have an affair with a 19-year-old intern.” “Okay. Well, that makes perfect sense to us. Have at it!” That’s what Bill Clinton said was the reason he had the affair with Lewinsky. He has anxiety. (interruption) It was what? (interruption)
Oh. Snerdley is asking me about pharmaceuticals. “There was no Xanax back then?” You’re not thinking Xanax. You’re thinking of Prozac and stuff like that. Yeah, Prozac, that took too long to act. Clinton was obviously into the instantaneous relief of the symptoms, numerous times. The anxiety would return probably every 30 minutes and need treatment, would be my guess.