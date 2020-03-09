Caller: When We Go, We Go

RUSH: Patty in Urbana, Maryland. Great to have you on the program. You’re next. Hi.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. It’s so exciting to talk to you! Thank God you’re still showing up!
RUSH: (laughing).
CALLER: I love you!
RUSH: Folks, did you hear that? She said it’s so exciting to be able to talk to me when I’m still showing up.
CALLER: Thank you.
RUSH: God bless you. God bless you. That’d be a perfect time to talk to me, you’re right, when I’m still showing up.
CALLER: So here’s my news flash. We go when we go.
RUSH: You mean people die when they die?
CALLER: Exactly. So the coronavirus, all the hype — I’m at Walmart this morning, there’s more employees in there than there are customers. The shelves are empty. Toilet paper is not gonna save people.
RUSH: Yeah, I know. I had people showing up at work today saying the same stuff. They can’t find any Purell hand sanitizer.
CALLER: So have faith in God and then you’ll know this. You’ll know that you can see this. Nobody controls when we go.
RUSH: Well, now, that happens to be a fascinating philosophical view of mine. I have discussed it on this program several times. Like I’m fascinated — I literally am. I probably make too big a deal out of this ’cause most people, I’m sure, don’t even think about it. But I’m fascinated by the fact we all know we’re gonna die. We all do. And yet throughout the vast majority of our lives it’s something that’s not gonna happen to us. It’s something that happens only to other people.
We go to the funeral of somebody that was desperately close to us, and we still say it ain’t gonna happen to me. And it’s good. It’s good that people go through their lives not thinking it’s gonna happen, otherwise people would walk around in utter paralysis and fear. And some do, despite that. But nevertheless — and I could expand on that except I’m out of time here. But you’re right, we’re gonna go when we’re gonna go, and the coronavirus notwithstanding. It makes everybody feel better, I’m sure, Patty.