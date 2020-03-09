Democrats Hope to Profit Off American Suffering

RUSH: The Democrats are sitting there, like Rahm Emanuel, and they’re rubbing their hands together and they’re salivating over the fact that this is going to provide an opening for the Democrats. I guarantee you we’ve not gotten to this point where a political party will benefit profoundly by happily noting the suffering of its voters. Democrats, you better be real careful that you’re not seen this way.
I’m gonna make sure that you are seen this way. You are seen as hoping to profit on the illness and the discomfort and the destruction, distraction, the upset of normalcy that people are experiencing in their lives, that’s the kind of thing you want to profit from or benefit from? It ain’t gonna happen. You might sit there and dream about it thinking you’ve got George W. Bush and Katrina 2 happening here, but you’re off and dreaming.
And you know the main reason why is because everybody’s hyping this coronavirus beyond what it really is, and don’t believe me. Just wait for time to pass. You know what? You can’t even go into a store right now and buy hand sanitizer. People are hoarding that. People are hoarding toilet paper, charging a hundred dollars a roll. For crying out loud, go out and get some leaves from the backyard, folks. Don’t pay a hundred bucks for that stuff.