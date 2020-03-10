Donald Trump Cares About the American People

RUSH: What Pence announced today at the meeting at the White House, all health care companies that were represented at the White House meeting today have agreed to waive all coronavirus related copays. The evil health care companies that everybody hates and despises have agreed to waive all coronavirus related copays.
In addition, there is a drug, there’s an antiviral drug that is not part of any of the official testing. It’s just shown some success in some patients in similar respiratory cases. And the insurance companies have agreed to compensate for it. They’ve agreed to pay for the usage and the prescribing of this medicine for certain people.
Now, you can sit there — I read a piece today where the Drive-By Media, I forget where it was — “Trump has gotta realize this isn’t about him. Coronavirus isn’t about him.” He doesn’t think it’s about him. You know, I sit here, like yesterday, I remain totally perplexed — and I know I ought not be, but I am — at the continual, utter ignorance and lack of understanding that political professionals in Washington have understanding Donald Trump’s support, understanding the people that support him, understanding the people that make up his base.
They continue to exhibit a degree of arrogant ignorance that’s just mind-boggling to me. Donald Trump does not think this is about him. It is in their convoluted minds. They’re telling us more about who they are when they engage in this distant analysis of Trump. They’re trying to make people believe that Trump doesn’t care a whit about you, doesn’t care a whit about your family, that all Trump cares about is whether or not his image is gonna be hurt because of coronavirus. And so, as far as Trump is concerned, the coronavirus is all about him and about his reputation and about his future.
And if these people haven’t figured out that if there is one politician in America today who actually does care about the American people, it’s Donald Trump. And you can see it every day simply from the policies that he tries to implement, the policies that he supports, the agenda that he has implemented. He’s all about making America great, not about making Trump great. In his mind he’s already great. Doesn’t have to get any greater than he is. It isn’t about him.
You know, we played a sound bite from Trump’s town hall that he had with the Fox News people last week, which was the highest rated town hall Fox has ever had. And he always portrays the truth at some point, even when he is being jocular, even when he’s joking. And he said to Bret Baier, “I actually think we’re saving the country.”
It’s obviously not about him. He doesn’t need to be saved. Trump’s got it made. Trump has made it. The old American vernacular. He doesn’t have to save himself. Saving the country is about preserving it for its people. I remain flabbergasted that Trump’s critics from top to bottom and left to right, Never Trumpers on our side, rabid leftists on their side continue to think that Trump’s ego is so self-evolved and self-focused that he doesn’t care or isn’t concerned about anybody.
Look, I can tell you anecdotally, firsthand experience, Donald Trump cares about a lot more than himself. There’s a part of me that says they do understand this, they just can’t let go of it. They can’t let go of this way of criticizing Trump. They can’t let go of the idea that they are gonna find a way to distance Trump’s supporters from Trump. They’re gonna find a way to drive a wedge. And they’re gonna keep using the same techniques that have failed now for four plus years and counting.
Meanwhile, the vice president again announced today that all health care companies represented at the White House today have agreed to waive all coronavirus related copays. And they’re going to pay for this — I’ll get the name of this medicine. I can’t think of it. But don’t misunderstand. It’s not a medicine that’s been specifically developed. It’s something that already exists that has been shown to be effective with certain people. Remember, this virus is really zapping the elderly. If you’re over 75, you have pre-existing respiratory conditions, that’s who’s really at risk here.