Elon Musk Fears He’ll Never Get to Mars

RUSH: How about this headline, one of my all-time favorite headlines of the day: “Elon Musk Worries that SpaceX Won’t Get to Mars Before He Dies.” We talked about Elon Musk yesterday, my little tech blogger buddies, they think Musk is God. They think he’s the smartest guy ever, and then he went and disappointed them when he said that the panic over the coronavirus was dumb and stupid and he wished it wasn’t happening. And, of course, the tech bloggers are panicked ’cause they’re journalists, you know, so they’re gonna be in solidarity with other journalists. But they love Musk.
And these are the people — folks, I’m not exaggerating. These little twerps are the people who literally believe climate change is destroying Earth and the habitat here and that the only hope they have of living to the age of 65 is if we colonize Mars. I am not making this up. It’s not all of them, but there’s enough of ’em that I read that I’ve picked up on. They really think this is possible.
How stupid do you have to be to look at paradise, which is the planet Earth, you look at any other planet in our solar system, and there is no life anywhere. It is impossible for life to be. Life as we know it, anyway. And yet here you are in the middle of paradise, especially if you’re in the United States of America, you’re in the Garden of Eden on Earth, and you think that you are in a sewer and the only hope you have is colonizing a planet two years away that you will not survive longer than five days on.
It’s amazing to me how manipulable these young minds have been, all because of the climate change movement. You live in the United States. You live in the primo location of the universe. You live in the best place possible for a human being to live. You are on planet Earth, and you are in the United States of America. And somehow you have been led to believe that your life will not extend on this Earth past the age of 65 and so you have to colonize a planet that is at its nearest two years away that does not have any life support systems at all.
There isn’t an Apple store on Mars, and there’s not gonna be. There aren’t any Foxconn factories manufacturing iPhones on Mars. There’s no Starbucks on Mars. And yet these little tech bloggers — and they’re not alone — believe that colonizing Mars, colonizing the Moon, colonizing an asteroid is our only hope. And apparently Elon Musk was of the same mind-set.
This is a Bloomberg story: “An exhausted-looking Elon Musk said Monday he’s unsure his rocket company SpaceX will accomplish its foundational mission — getting to Mars — before he dies. ‘If we don’t improve our pace of progress, I’m definitely going to be dead before we go to Mars,’ Musk said at the Satellite 2020 conference in Washington. ‘If it’s taken us 18 years just to get ready to do the first people to orbit, we’ve got to improve our rate of innovation or, based on past trends, I am definitely going to be dead before Mars.'”
Elon, I could have told you that before you spent a dime studying it. Elon, the chance of you getting to Mars and colonizing — hell, forget colonizing. The chance of you getting to Mars before you die, zilch, zero, nada. And I could have saved you however many hundreds of millions you have spent doing it. This is the advantage I have in being the mayor of Realville.
Now… (interruption) Now, wait a second, wait a second. Don’t throw Kennedy at me. Snerdley said, “Where would we have been if Kennedy had your attitude back in –” Wait a minute. We’re not talking about colonizing the frigging Moon. We’re not talking about packing up populations and moving there. We’re talking about landing somebody and bringing ’em back. It’s a big difference. And there still isn’t any space colony X on the Moon, not that we know about.
I know some of you, “Well, Rush, but we need the dreamers. We need people dreaming of -” Yeah, we do, but we need dreamers that are governed by reality because there’s a lot of money at stake here. Colonizing Mars? A, there’s no need to. We’re not gonna lose our habitat. We’re not gonna lose life support system. We live in the Garden of Eden here. We live in paradise compared to the rock-strewn surface of Mars or the Moon or wherever.
This is what gets me. How do you look at everything around you here and see — no. How do you look and see what you see here and then look at Mars and see prosperity and happiness and whatever else when there’s nothing there? “But, Rush, but, Rush, we need the dreamers.” Fine. Dream all you want and go for it but temper it with a little realism. It’s fine to want to go to Mars. It’s wonderful to want to go to Mars, but don’t tell people we have no hope but than to go to Mars.