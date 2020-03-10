Late-Breaking Operation Chaos in Michigan

RUSH: This is Paul in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and it’s great to have you, Paul. How are you doing, sir?
CALLER: Good. How are you, Rush?
RUSH: I’m good! I’m actually very good.
CALLER: Oh, I’m happy to hear that, sir. (chuckles) I’ll get right to what I wanted to say. I’m a voter here in Michigan, and we have an open primary, and I’m wondering who I should vote for as a Republican. Should I try to vote in the Democrat primary for either Bernie or Biden, or should I just vote Trump?
RUSH: Well, at this late stage, I don’t know if you… It’s open. You can go in and vote? You don’t have to change your registration? Like, if you want to vote Democrat, you can go and do that today? It’s open?
CALLER: That’s correct, sir.
RUSH: Well, you know what? One of the fascinating things that has been happening here during the primaries — and it’s not been talked about at all, other than the Trump people are putting it out — is Donald Trump’s uncontested.
CALLER: Mmm-hmm.
RUSH: He’s uncontested. There’s nobody running against him, and so there’s no reason for people like you to even go vote for him in these primaries because there’s no way he can’t win. Do you know what’s happening? Donald Trump is getting more votes in all of these Super Tuesday states than the Democrats combined. The turnout for Trump, in other words, is higher than it is for the Democrats.
And the media keeps telling us, “Trump is despised and hated and the energy on the Democrat side is higher than it’s ever been, and there is so much enthusiasm to get rid of Trump. They can’t wait. They can’t wait!” Yet Trump — unopposed — is smoking these guys. So I think answer to your question is, “Do you want to add to Trump’s record here of having a very high turnout even though he’s unopposed, or do you want to have fun on the Democrat side and try to screw ’em up?”
CALLER: Yes, sir. That’s the question. (chuckling)
RUSH: Yeah. Well, you could vote for Biden or Bernie or you can vote…
CALLER: Yeah.
RUSH: Is Tulsi Gabbard still on the ballot and a number of these people?
CALLER: I think she is.
RUSH: Yeah. She’s really getting the royal screw job too.
CALLER: (chuckling)
RUSH: I mean, look at the things they do to get Bloomberg on the debate stage and look at the things they’re doing to keep her off of it.
CALLER: (chuckling)
RUSH: That is Hillary Clinton. I think… Which would you have more fun doing, voting for Trump or voting for Bernie Sanders or Biden today?
CALLER: Hmm. I think I’d have a lot of fun voting in the Democrat primary and just kind of messing it up, but I’m not sure.
RUSH: Okay. Well, then your question is… Here’s what I would do. If you don’t want the Democrat primary to end, if you think it should go on for the sheer fun of it, then you gotta vote Bernie.
CALLER: Okay. (chuckling) I think that’s what I’ll do.
RUSH: You gotta vote Bernie. All right? That’s what I would suggest you do. If you’re a Republican and you want this comedy show, this horror show, this whatever it is on the Democrat side… If you want it prolonged and you’re in Michigan today, and it’s an open primary, then vote Bernie. You heard it here first. This is a late-breaking Operation Chaos piece of advice but that’s what I would do — and you’ll have fun doing it.