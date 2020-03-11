You’ve Got One Vote Left, Vote Joe!

RUSH: Brian, you got that chart? I sent you that chart for the Dittocam. Let me find my copy of it here. Where did I put this? Don’t put it up yet. Wait ’til I find it. Here we go. All right. This is a summary of Michigan exit polling. Now, I’m gonna tell you what the chart says because, depending on how large your screen is, this may not be showing up for you. This is a summary of exit polling by age, by demographic, and what it shows is that Bernie’s right about one thing.
It is Baby Boomers that are the difference for Biden. The left-hand column there is Biden, and the right-hand column is Bernie. The question: “Which of these age-groups are you in?” So in the 18-to-24 age-group, Michigan exit poll, 83% of that group voted Bernie; 81% of 25- to 29-year-olds voted Bernie; 62% of 30- to 39-year-olds voted Bernie; 51% of 40- to 49-year-olds voted Bernie. The only two age-groups that voted for Biden in a majority are 50 to 64, and 65 and over.
That’s the Baby Boomers, and that’s who’s vaulting Biden to victory, at least in Michigan. Only 16% of 18-to-24-year-olds in the exit poll said they voted for Biden. Only 15% of 25- to 29-year-olds did; 34% of 30- to 39-year-olds voted for Biden; 45% of 40- to 49-year-olds did; 66% of 50 to 64 and 73, 65 or over. By the same token, 50- to 64-year-olds, only 27% voted for Bernie, 27%. So it is safe to say that the Baby Boomers, at least in Michigan, are the ones who are electing Plugs.
Even left-wing Baby Boomers are scared of communism, because that’s what Bernie Sanders is. Bernie Sanders represents communism, and even left-wing Baby Boomers are voting against it. Now, Bernie’s problem here is that in a general election, the 18 to 40 — well, the 18- to 39-year olds — don’t vote. Maybe it’s more accurate say 18 to 34. They don’t vote. The youth vote never shows up in a presidential race.
Now, another way of looking at this is that the number one group most susceptible for the coronavirus is voting for Joe Biden. How do that I know that? Well, because, folks. The number one age-group susceptible to the coronavirus is 60 years of age and older, and when you get to 80 — if you’re 80 years old — you are really, really susceptible to coronavirus. If you’re 80 and somebody sneezes on you, you don’t turn around.
You slug ’em. You don’t slap ’em. You slug ’em in the face if they sneeze on you. And you don’t shake their hands, if you’re 80 years old, you don’t get anywhere near anybody that’s even coughing. So the coronavirus most susceptible crowd is all-in for Joe Biden. He could make a campaign slogan out of that. ‘Cause he’s being propelled to victory on the backs of those most likely to get coronavirus. You could say they want to vote one last time. One last time, and their vote is gonna be for Joe Biden.
You could, if you were Biden, you could look at it that way, you could make that a campaign slogan. “You got one vote left, one vote left, make it for ol’ Joe. Vote Biden.” I can see the T-shirts. I can see the buttons, the bumper stickers. You got one vote left. You’re in the coronavirus susceptible age-group. Vote Joe. You already are anyway if you’re a Democrat. Corona Joe.
Corona Joe. That’s it. Number one age-group supporting Biden happen to be those most likely to get coronavirus, so Corona Joe is the new demographic that’s electing Biden. We don’t know that there’s any tie-in. I’m just pointing out that the age-groups are what they are.
RUSH: Here’s Jeff in Naples. Great to have you, sir. Hi.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. Nobody’s talking about the fact that Joe Biden has had two brain aneurysms and two surgeries, and the first aneurysm ruptured! So it affected his speech area, and that’s not a real good resume enhancer. Also, he doesn’t correct his bumbling because he sometimes doesn’t realize his mistakes. So he misremembers dates, he misremembers details of past milestones in his life — and people who question Trump’s mental status have absolutely no concern about Biden. So what are they gonna do, go down with a sinking ship or maybe break out the Hillary (crosstalk)?
RUSH: Well, that’s a good point. Now, I am aware that Biden has had one. I didn’t know about two. I remember the first aneurysm he had. It was an emergency. They caught it before it burst. He had surgery. I didn’t know about a second one. But it’s obvious that he doesn’t have all his faculties. And, hey, look, he’s 77 years old, and it’s not a…
It is what it is. But you’re right. People are not allowed to talk about it, people are not allowed to mention it, because he’s a Democrat. If it were Trump making these kinds of mistakes, why, you could… In fact, you would have to be leading with it. Let me find… Dang it! Now, I had a sound bite here. Hang on. It’s…
Yep. Here we go. Grab number 9. The esteemed political analyst — senior, senior, semiretired political analyst — at the Fox News Channel, the esteemed Brit Hume last night with Tucker Carlson. Question: “There have been a number of clips recently where the vice president explodes in aggression. What do you think this is, Brit?”
HUME: I don’t remember him, uh, exploding at voters like did in this incident today and hurling profanity the way he did, telling the guy he’s “full of spit” except he didn’t say spit. That’s something new. He’s begun to forget things. He didn’t know what state he’s in. He couldn’t remember where he was when he met with the Parkland students when he said it was in the White House. Suggesting that he, like so many people his age, is losing his memory and is getting senile — and I don’t think there’s any doubt about it. I have traces of this myself.
RUSH: Well! See? So I guess as long as you’re willing to admit that you yourself are becoming senile when you see it in others, then you can get away with it. But I’m just adding somebody else to the list here. You talk about Biden, and he did tell a voter yesterday… He said, “You’re full of sh–!” and then got in an argument with him about guns and “AR-14s,” and there’s no such thing as an AR-14. It’s an AR-15.
Biden was really filled with animosity toward this voter. And my observation, in addition to this, is this is odd stuff. What struck me is that so many Never Trumpers have signed on with Biden, like Bill Kristol — I could go down the list of names — because (sniveling) “Trump is so uncivil. Trump is so unsophisticated. He’s so embarrassing.
“We could never get behind the crease in his slacks, for example, like we could Obama. He’s just so uncouth! He’s got that odd hair and orange skin. He’s just an ogre. ” But Trump never tells anybody they’re “full of sh–.” Here’s Biden actually acting embarrassingly and condescendingly toward somebody with unsophisticated, uncivil behavior, and do you think these guys say anything about it? No!
In fact, do you know what they’re doing? They’re out saying, “Biden was brilliant with this guy. He got down in it with this guy! Fact after fact after fact, he was telling this guy he was wrong. This is why we Never Trumpers think Biden is great.” I mean, they’re actually defending it. I’ve seen a couple of tweets.
I am not gonna mention the names of the Never Trumpers, ’cause I don’t want to give them any more attention than they’re already seeking. We’ll stick with the sound bites. Maxine Waters. This is number 10. Last night she was on a website called Just the News, and the correspondent asked her a question: “Well, who do you like most,” Auntie Maxine, “Biden or Bernie?”
WATERS: It’s not about, umm, who you like. It’s about now watching and understanding who can beat Trump.
REPORTER: Do you think Biden has what it takes to beat Trump?
WATERS: I don’t know, but we’ll see.
RUSH: She doesn’t think so. She doesn’t think Biden can beat Trump, and she’s right. Biden can’t beat anybody. This is, I think, what all of these Democrats who are trying to shut down this primary now know. Stop and think of that. You know, we laughed at it. We had our fun. But stop and think of what these clowns are suggesting.
From James Clyburn to James Carville to the Democrat Leadership Council, they’re all talking about ending this now. (Carville impression) “Democrat voters have spoken! Democrats have made it perfectly clear the candidate they want. They want Joe Biden. Biden is the guy!” They do? This is what this means, shut it down before even half the delegates are picked?
Here’s Donna Brazile. Donna Brazile this morning was on Fox & Friends, and she had this to say about Biden…
BRAZILE: He’s a man of passion. He will speak his mind. He will tell you things that you look at him; you’re like, “Mmm?” I have to tell you, I went to the White House three months after Joe Biden became vice president, and he sat me down, and he looked at me. Come on. We’re doing this thing. We’re doing the Biden thing, right? And he said, “Let’s have a black-on-black discussion.” I looked at him. I’m like, “I’m black.” Joe Biden speaks from here (points to heart), okay? Sometime [sic] when you speak from here, you don’t get it right.”
RUSH: Now, I need to translate here what this glittering jewel of wisdom was pointing out. This was Donna Brazile, and she was pointing to her heart. (impression) “Joe Biden sat down with me, Donna Brazile. You don’t know it, but I’m black. You cannot hear me on… If you don’t see me, you wouldn’t know I’m black, and Joe Biden sat down and said, ‘Let’s have a black-on-black discussion.’
“And instead of laughin’ him out of the room and instead of callin’ him a racist pig, ‘Who do you think you are?’ I had to stop and realize that Joe Biden got a big heart, and that’s where that was comin’ from. Black-on-black? Nobody but Joe Biden would ever say to me, Donna Brazile, ‘Let’s have a black-on-black discussion.’
“Now, you may not know it, but Joe Biden is white. He’s so white, his skin’s startin’ to fall off his head. Have you noticed it? It’s ’cause he’s old. But sometime these people when they want to talk at you black-on-black, that comes right from the heart. Sometime when you speak from here,” meaning your head, she was pointing to Joe’s brain.
“When Joe speaks from his brain, sometime he doesn’t get it right, but when he speaks from his heart, he thinks he black, talkin’ to me, a black woman, Donna Brazile.” These people are nuts, folks, and they’re setting themselves up as brilliant saviors of America and so forth, and they’re just a bunch of phony baloney, plastic banana, good-time rock ‘n’ rollers that are totally focused on irrelevant things, and having to run around and say some of the stupidest stuff to make excuses for Joe Biden.
“Black-on-black! ‘Let’s have a black-on-black discussion,’ Joe Biden said to me, Donna Brazile. Black-on-black discussion! That’s what people say when they have big hearts.” What would happen if I ran into Donna Brazile in the greenroom at Fox News Channel and said, “Hey, let’s have a black-on-black discussion.” What do you think she’d do? Do you think she would marvel at my heart?