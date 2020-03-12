Sleepy Joe Gives Coronavirus Speech

RUSH: What is this? Plugs is doing some kind of press conference today right now. He says, “My campaign is reimagining the format for large crowd events.” His “campaign is reimagining the format for large crowds”? Do you notice how all of this seems to be benefiting the Democrats? Do you see it? Practically all of this is benefiting the Democrats.
Like Plugs and everybody is saying, “Hey, we need to shut down the Democrat primary. Coronavirus! We can’t have crowds. We can’t do debates. It’s over for Bernie anyway. He may as well pack it up and go home. We may as well just declare Biden the winner and move on.” The Democrats get to continually harp on Trump for the same things they’ve been harping on him about since before he was elected.
“He’s incompetent; he’s a boob. He doesn’t know what he’s doing. He’s too stupid to know how to deal with complex situations.” Plugs is out there saying, “We will lead by science.” (Snort!) That’s how we will end the Democrat primary before it’s actually over. We’re gonna deny others in the primary the right to vote because it doesn’t matter how they vote anyway because of the coronavirus.
It seems like pretty much every new avenue of this story can be massaged in ways to benefit the Democrat Party. The economy going south, the stock market crashing — Trump not being able to stop it, Trump may be causing it — all of it happening in an election year. Why, who could have ever imagined? Let’s see what’s happening back on the phones. Maple Grove, Minnesota. Brian, you’re next. It’s great to have you here. Hello, sir.
CALLER: Thank you, sir. Mega dittos. Longtime listener, first-time caller. So I used to be a bond trader and clerk in Chicago, and immediately following 9/11 we closed the markets to stop the perceived panic sell-off that was gonna occur. Why not implement that now? Give the markets a few days; digest the news.
I mean, with the black box computer trading that we have in place now, downward moves are highly exacerbated and it’s why we see the markets down 2,000 at a time. A pause would be a welcome relief, I think, especially for those who don’t know how to deal with this volatility that we have.
RUSH: Well, it’s a good point. Why aren’t we doing that, you think?
CALLER: I don’t know. I mean, I don’t know that it was brought up. You know, Gutfeld kind of mentioned it yesterday on The Five as a passing joke, and it was like, “Wait, that would be a great thing to do right now in the markets, I think.” I mean, you know —
RUSH: Well, now, wait a minute. Let me ask a different way.
CALLER: Yep.
RUSH: Who is benefiting from the market plummeting like this?
CALLER: Oh, Absolutely the Democrats. Oh, absolutely. I mean, this drives their narratives. You know, he can’t run on the economy. I mean, look at how Barack Obama is silent now. It’s not his economy anymore!
RUSH: (chuckling) Good point. Good point. Obama doesn’t want any credit for this one. I happened to mention some time ago… I don’t know how recently, but somebody remembered that I said this and reminded me of it earlier this week. That is, I happen to know a few fairly high-ranking Democrat businesspeople — management people, CFOs and so forth — who wouldn’t mind taking a financial hit if it meant getting rid of Trump.
I need to remind you again — I probably don’t need to remind you, actually — of the venomous animosity that still exists for Trump simply because he won. There are reasons that are itinerant to it such as jealousy and envy and, “Oh, I can’t believe it happened. This guy’s not from our club! This guy’s not one of us.” There’s any number of attitudes to explain it. But there are…
Do not doubt me. There are some (I’m not gonna name the names, I don’t want to go that far) who wouldn’t mind taking a hit. “What about their shareholders?” What are their shareholders gonna do about? As long as they can blame it on something else… In fact, if they could blame it on Trump instead of them, and if all they have to do is go out and act disappointed that it’s happening when, in fact, they’re not…
My only point is there’s far more going on here than you can possibly see. And there’s no way you would see it if you’re not already oriented toward seeing and thinking things in a political sense or political way. Like Plugs is out there doing a press conference right now, and he’s trying to look like he is president. He said, “Travel bans? Nah! That’s not what we need. Travel bans aren’t gonna help anybody. We need scientists and engineers!
“We need people running government who know who the smartest people are. We need to finally get somebody in there who can find the smartest people we have and put them in charge.” In other words, “We don’t have a prayer as long as Trump and his doctors are running the show.
“We don’t have a prayer as long as Trump and his CDC is running the show. You need somebody like me, Plugs Biden. I’ll put in the smartest doctors and engineers in the world. Travel bans aren’t gonna do anything.” They’re also harping on test kits. In fact, grab sound bite number 31. Dr. Anthony Fauci was on Capitol Hill today.
He was at the House Oversight Reform Committee Hearing on the Government’s Response to the Coronavirus Outbreak. Debbie “Blabbermouth” Schultz said to Dr. Fauci, “Is there no one specifically in charge that we can count on to make sure these tests can be administered to health care workers or anybody else who needs to be tested?”
FAUCI: The system does not — is not really geared to what we need right now, what you are asking for. That is a failing, yeah.
SCHULTZ: A failing, yes!
FAUCI: It — it — it is a failing.
SCHULZ: Very much so!
FAUCI: Let’s admit it. The fact is, the way the system was set up was a system where you put it out there in the public and a physician asks for it, and you get it.
SCHULTZ: Okay.
FAUCI: The idea of anybody getting it easily the way people in other country (sic) are doing it, we’re not set up for that. Do I think we should be? Yes. But we’re not.
RUSH: Okay. So this… I just want to warn you, this sound bite that I just played for you is gonna be the lead news story the rest of the day. What Fauci is saying is, “We need testing. We don’t have testing. I don’t know why we don’t have testing, but we don’t and we’re not doing it the right way. We’re not set up like other countries are, and it’s a failing.”
Now, keep in mind this guy’s been at the National Institute of Health for decades. But all of a sudden, it’s gonna be Donald Trump’s fault that our bureaucracy doesn’t have testing kits here, testing kits there. Did nobody tell Trump on January 21, 2017, “By the way, Mr. President, with everything else on your plate, we don’t have testing for the coronavirus that the Chinese are gonna release in 2020?”
Trump would have said, “What do you mean, the Chinese are gonna release a virus in 2020?” “Well, that’s right, and we don’t have anything to test for it. We don’t have any way to tell who has it.” My point is, that that would not have been on the front page of a list of items requiring immediate attention of a new president. There’s all kinds of… Besides, the answer to all this is, “You mean Obama failed to staff up the CDC the way it should have been?
“You mean Obama failed to come up with proper testing techniques at the National Institutes for Health?” (griping) “What does Obama have to do it?” “Well, what does Trump have to do with it?” Mr. Obama was the perfect president! He had the perfect crease in his slacks. He was ideal, right? He was one of the guys everybody approved of!
Now here’s Fauci running around, “Ah, well, we don’t have the right kind of testing kits and we don’t have enough testing kits.” So Plugs is focusing on that right now. Of course, he’s saying the vaccine should be free of charge when it’s available. Of course, everybody should be free. Nobody should make any money doing anything except Joe Biden’s kid working for Burisma in Ukraine and China.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Who’s next? Mike in Cincinnati. Great to have you, sir. You’re next on the EIB Network. Hello.
CALLER: Rush, mega dittos. It’s an honor to talk to you. Longtime listener and first-time caller.
RUSH: Thank you, sir, very much.
CALLER: Our friends describe you as the best friend that we’ve never met in person. So, anyway. I wanted to ask you, why do you think the teachers unions have been so silent about going to online learning? You know, the professors and the big unions, because after all when you’re online, don’t you need fewer teachers?
RUSH: Yeah, I’ve been wondering that about a lot of things. What if it’s discovered that you don’t need to go half the places we’ve been going to get done what you do when you go there.
CALLER: Right.
RUSH: Believe me, professional sports have been worried about this since the advent of television to a certain extent. It’s why the blackout rules existed as they did for a while. But you’re right about education. And not just the aspect of it you mentioned. But once the students stay at home then the teachers union may lose control of the curriculum and everything else. That could open the door to homeschooling, which teaches an entirely different curriculum than what you get in the public school system. ‘Cause you can’t teleteach everybody.
You can’t put every classroom on a gigantic FaceTime, although they may be thinking about it. But again, in the case of many unions — not all — but what is the objective of many unions? Don’t make me say it. Figure it out on your own, folks. What is the objective, in relation to his call?
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: I told you the last half hour Plugs was doing a press conference. He, too, was on a prompter. And I knew that Cookie was rolling sound on it so I didn’t have to tell her to do it. I knew that Cookie was gonna be give me some spites, which we now have. This is in Wilmington, Delaware where Plugs lives. And some days he knows that he lives there. And here he is speaking about the coronavirus pandemic. Three bites. This is number one.
BIDEN: More frequent and more thorough hand washing, staying home from work if you’re ill, but also altering the deeply ingrained habits in our country like handshakes and hugs, avoiding large public gatherings. That’s why earlier this week, on the recommendation of officials, my campaign cancelled election night rallies that we had planned to hold in Cleveland, Ohio. We’re also reimagining the format for large crowd events we had planned in Chicago and Miami in the coming days.
RUSH: Translation: Nobody was showing up to my rallies anyway, so it’s probably better off that we officially cancel ’em so that when nobody shows up it doesn’t look bad. How about this, the Democrat presidential nominee telling you to wash your hands. More frequent, more thorough handwashing. Staying home from work if you’re ill, but also altering the deeply ingrained habits in our country like handshakes and hugs.
Yep, can’t do that anymore. No more handshakes, no more hugs. Do a bunch of fist bumps or elbow bumps out there, but no more hugs. We can’t have any more affection. Besides, that’s how Harvey Weinstein got in trouble, and we don’t want to go down that road. That’s why earlier this week, on the recommendation of officials, my campaign canceled election night rallies we’d planned to hold in Cleveland, Ohio, because nobody was gonna show up anyway. Who cares to see me? Nobody wants to see me, go to my rallies. You’ve seen that. So we’re just gonna go ahead and cancel ’em.
Well, in Plugs’ world, every rally is an election night rally. That’s why earlier this week, on the recommendation officials, my campaign canceled election night rallies we had planned to hold in Cleveland, Ohio. He’s talking about the primary there. He’s not talking about the general. He knows he’s not gonna win Ohio. He also knows he’s not gonna win in Florida. He also knows he’s not gonna win in Wisconsin and he’s not gonna win in Michigan, not gonna win any of this stuff. Well, no, Plugs may not know it. They haven’t told him yet.
Here’s the second sound bite. They canceled large-crowd events they’d planned in Chicago and Miami in the coming days. They weren’t large-crowd events. Not capable of drawing large crowds. Second bite.
BIDEN: World Health Organization now has officially, officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Downplaying it, being overly dismissive or spreading misinformation is only going to hurt us and further advantage the spread of the disease. But neither should we panic or fall back on xenophobia.
RUSH: Okay. So what should we do? Downplaying it, being overly dismissive or spreading misinformation’s only gonna hurt us and further advantage the spread of the disease. So the spread of the disease is looking for advantages, huh? Well, I had to slurp it. See, on radio you have to slurp it ’cause if I would have taken a polite sip, there would have been dead air, and you would have said, “What’s going on?”
So by slurping the coffee, there was no dead air and you were then able to see what I was doing. That is a clever, clever highly trained professional use of the microphone. Some people think it’s rude. It’s not. It was clever. Plus it’s what I felt like doing after listening to Plugs.
And here’s the third Plugs bite where he’s advocating things be done that Trump has already done, like free testing and free this and free that and opening this and opening that. Here it is.
BIDEN: By next week the number of tests should be in the millions, not the thousands. We should make every person in a nursing home available for testing. Every senior center or vulnerable population has to have easy access to the tests. And we should establish hundreds of mobile testing sites, at least 10 per state.
And drive through testing centers to speed testing and protect the health of our workers. The CDC, private labs, universities and manufacturers should be working lockstep to get this done and get it done correctly. No effort should be spared, none. No excuses should be made. Tests should be available to all who need them. And the government, the government should stop at nothing to make that happen.
RUSH: Well, Trump’s already done all of that. We should make every person in a nursing home available for testing, every senior center, vulnerable population has to have easy access to tests, and we should establish hundreds of multiple tests — Trump has already opened up private sector labs to creating and manufacturing tests. And he did this weeks ago, Plugs. CDC private labs, universities should be working lock step to get this done, get it done — it’s already been authorized. Plugs doesn’t know, neither do his handlers. Well, his handlers do. They’re just counting on the fact that you don’t know it.