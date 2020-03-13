Andrew Gillum Found Drunk in Hotel Room with Crystal Meth

RUSH: Grab audio sound bite number 21. We have an unidentified TV infobabe from Miami television station WFOR-TV news at noon.
REPORTER: We’re following breaking news now out of Miami Beach where former gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was involved in an incident possibly involving crystal meth in Miami Beach overnight.
RUSH: No.
REPORTER: He was inside of a hotel room at a building on 1100 West Avenue where a man was treated for a possible drug overdose.
RUSH: No.
REPORTER: When officers went to speak to Mr. Gillum, they say he was unable to communicate because he was so inebriated. Officers report finding three small, clear plastic baggies containing suspected crystal meth on the bed and the floor of the hotel room.
RUSH: Oh, no.
REPORTER: Gillum just released a statement. It reads in part, “I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends. While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines.”
RUSH: Well, we’re not talking methamphetamines. We’re talking about crystal meth. It’s a different thing. It may a couple of molecules, but we’re talking a different thing here. This is the guy that the Democrats wanted to become governor of Florida. (interruption) What, Hunter Biden was there, do you say? Oh, he should say he was driving Hunter Biden’s rental car. I see. I see.
