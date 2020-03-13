Louisiana Postpones Presidential Primary

RUSH: Now, look at this: Louisiana is the first state to postpone its Democrat primary because of the coronavirus.
Playing right into whose hands? Plugs’! Right into what James Carville and Jim Clyburn want. They want the Democrat primary shut down. You know, folks, it’s one thing… We’re shutting down our country because of the cold virus, which is what coronaviruses are. This is COVID-19, the 19th version of the coronavirus. We’re shutting it down. Can you imagine our enemies watching this?
You think the Chinese are not laughing themselves silly over how easy this has been, and it continues? This has been easy. Can you imagine Vladimir Putin sitting over there? “Look, I tried to ruin Donald Trump with this stupid story about he and I colluding to steal the election from Hillary. I worked with the FBI and I was working with the CIA, and I was planting all kinds of stuff, and that went nowhere.
“And the ChiComs run this scam on some sort of virus and the Americans do this?” Now Louisiana has postponed its primary over the coronavirus, and I’ll guarantee you, this primary is probably never gonna happen now. They’ll never do it. By the time the coronavirus fear is over with, Plugs will already have been declared the nominee.