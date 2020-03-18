Guest Host Todd Herman
Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
- NRO: China Boomeranging -VDH
- RCP: Getting Critical Medicines From China Is Risky. Critical Minerals, Too
- American Thinker: Joe Biden and the Democrat Party’s Incestuous Relationship with China
- U.K. Mirror: Telegraph journalist says coronavirus ‘cull’ of elderly could benefit economy
- Gizmodo: Universal Offers First-Run Films in the Home
- Legal Insurrection: Iran “Scaling Back” on Terror Activities as Coronavirus Outbreak Cripples Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
- Legal Insurrection: Kim Foxx, Who Fumbled Jussie Smollett Case, Wins Primary for Cook County State’s Attorney
- Fox News: Debra Messing says ‘MAGA’ supporters ‘will die,’ blasts Trump’s coronavirus response
- Legal Insurrection: National Abortion Federation: Don’t Let Coronavirus Crisis Stop Abortions
- Legal Insurrection: Media Hoaxes: No, Trump did not “disband” WH pandemic office, cut CDC work from 49 to 10″ countries, or “refuse WHO testing kits”
- NY Times: Social Distancing? You Might Be Fighting Climate Change, Too
- Reason: A Mississippi Woman Gave Diet Advice Without a License. The State Threatened To Throw Her in Jail.
- Business Insider: In an unprecedented move, the Trump administration suspended an 82-year-old road safety law for some truck drivers, showing how much coronavirus is pressuring retailers and hospitals to maintain cleaning and medical supplies
- Newsbusters: NY Times Plays Partisan with Trump’s Virus Response: Too Harsh Days Ago, Not Harsh Enough Now
- Times of Israel: Israeli virologist urges world leaders to calm public, slams ‘unnecessary panic’
- Powerline: The Case That Mainstream Coronavirus Forecasts Are Too Gloomy
- Legal Insurrection: Trump considering “Full Pardon” of Flynn
- MSNBC Analyst: Trump Mention of ‘Chinese’ Virus Puts Asian-American ‘Lives at Risk’
- RCP: No, the White House Didn’t ‘Dissolve’ Its Pandemic Response Office.
- RCP: Ex-Trump Official Pushes Back at PBS Reporter’s Pandemic Argument with Trump
- Wayne Dupree: The Left Hurls Vicious Insults at Melania After She Cancels the WH Easter Egg Roll
- NY Post: Coronavirus aid bill delayed for up to one week by Texas lawmaker
- FEE: Why’s Biden Supporting California’s Job-Killing Anti-Gig Work Law?
- MoJo: House of Cards
How Biden helped build a financial system that’s great for Delaware banks and terrible for the rest of us.
Todd Herman filled in for Rush. Check out Todd’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.