Guest Host Todd Herman

Mar 20, 2020

Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
Todd Herman filled in for Rush. Check out Todd’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.
  • Johns Hopkins University: Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases
  • AP: Nikki Haley resigns from Boeing board over airlines bailout
  • AP: Cuomo emerges as Democratic counter to Trump virus response
  • Reuters: Come back to fight coronavirus, UK begs 65,000 former nurses and doctors
  • Daily Wire: Stanford Professor: Data Indicates We’re Severely Overreacting To Coronavirus
  • PowerLine: The case that mainstream coronavirus forecasts are too gloomy
  • Times of Israel: Israeli virologist urges world leaders to calm public, slams ‘unnecessary panic’
  • UK Guardian: Tulsi Gabbard quits 2020 Democratic presidential race
  • Axios: New poll finds “dramatic shift” on abortion attitudes
  • Idaho Statesman: Idaho Legislature moves forward with banning transgender females from sports in public schools
  • Baltimore Sun: Baltimore State’s Attorney Mosby to stop prosecuting drug possession, prostitution, other crimes amid coronavirus
  • New York Post: NYC to release 40 coronavirus-prone inmates from Rikers as early as today
  • GeekWire: Northshore School District ‘pauses’ online learning program, citing equity issues
  • USAToday: Before coronavirus, Seattle was under siege by the deadliest flu in history. Here’s what life was like.
  • History.com: China Epicenter of 1918 Flu Pandemic, Historian Says
  • Breitbart: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Orders All Non-Essential Business Workers to Stay Home

