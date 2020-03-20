Guest Host Todd Herman
- FOXNews: Former Warren, Clinton aides leading ‘coronavirus war room’ targeting Trump’s response to pandemic
- RealClearPolitics: Politicizing the Pandemic: Will Dems’ Dark-Money Ads Work?
- FOXNews: Latest anti-Trump ad passes Twitter scrutiny as dark money targets pandemic response
- Washington Times: ‘Democrat dark money’ deployed against Trump
- Federalist: Democrat Dark Money Groups To Spend Millions Politicizing Wuhan Flu
- Breitbart: Dark Money Progressive Groups Spending Millions to Politicize Coronavirus, Spread Fear
- New York Times: Virus Hits Europe Harder Than China. Is That the Price of an Open Society?
- Washington Post: It’s time to practice social and economic distancing from China
- Washington Post: Trump called the media ‘the enemy of the people.’ He means it
- Wall Street Journal: How It All Started: China’s Early Coronavirus Missteps
- Wall Street Journal: New Virus Discovered by Chinese Scientists Investigating Pneumonia Outbreak
- NPR: Why Wet Markets Are The Perfect Place To Spread Disease
- CNN: ‘I have never seen him eat a vegetable:’ Trump braces for a beef-free menu in India
- The Hill: Four senators sold stocks before coronavirus threat crashed market
- The Hill: Majority of Americans now say they approve of Trump’s handling of coronavirus: poll
- AP: Europe’s south strains under pandemic; 10,000 die globally
- The Hill: News organizations lifting paywalls to share coronavirus coverage
- The Hill: A plea from NYC physicians: Our window of opportunity is closing to avoid Italy’s fate
- The Hill: California projects 56 percent of population will be infected with coronavirus over 8-week period
- Reuters: California issues ‘stay home’ order; U.S. death toll hits 200
- AP: As US governors impose restrictions, Texas stays out of it
- AP: European Union looks into fake medical imports
- Reuters: U.S. power industry may ask key employees to live at work if coronavirus worsens
- The Hill: Officials working on plans to significantly slow cross-border travel between Mexico, US
- AP: Most renters won’t receive protections under Trump proposal
- Reuters: As U.S. workers file for unemployment, some states are less prepared
