Guest Host Ken Matthews

Mar 27, 2020

Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
Ken Matthews filled in for Rush. Check out Ken’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.
  • Johns Hopkins University: Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases
  • Detroit Free Press: Up North Michigan residents to everyone else: Please don’t come here
  • Detroit Free Press: Henry Ford Health officials confirm letter outlining life and death protocols for COVID-19
  • AP: A defiant Maduro threatens ‘cowboy’ Trump after drug charge
  • AP: In Iran, false belief a poison fights virus kills hundreds
  • Daily Wire: Gov. Gavin Newsom Announces Five Major Banks Won’t Collect Mortgage Payments From Those Affected By Coronavirus Quarantine
  • Daily Caller: Here’s The Food People Refuse To Buy Even During A Pandemic
  • FOXNews: Coronavirus package contains $11 billion for three international development organizations
  • GatewayPundit: Nearly 500,000 Went to Hospital in 2018-19 Flu Season But Today There Are Not Enough Hospital Beds for Coronavirus Patients?
  • New York Post: CDC underestimated threat from coronavirus, botched response: report
  • NewsBusters: Dr. Birx Gives Media a Reality Check on That Doomsday Model, Worst Case Scenarios
  • NewsBusters: NY Times: Those Trump Virus Briefings We Wanted Could Be ‘Dangerous’ Television
  • FOXBusiness: Mnuchin: Small business relief in coronavirus stimulus bill could keep half of Americans at work
  • HotAir: New York To Perform Massive Real-Time “Experiment” With Hydroxychloroquine For Coronavirus Patients
  • Reuters: Canada attacks ‘damaging’ Trump plan to deploy troops at border
  • Washington Post: Italy’s new coronavirus cases are slowing. How soon will normal life return?

