Governor Northam Closes Virginia Until Day After GOP Primary

RUSH: We had a call in the previous hour from woman in Cincinnati very, very worried that elections will never be the same because they’re arbitrarily being canceled, delayed, shut down, and, in many cases, they’re arbitrarily being delayed, shut down for the benefit of a particular political party.

Well, let’s go to the state of Virginia and (impression) “Governor Ralph Northam. Ralph Northam has just issued a stay-at-home order for everybody in the state of Virginia until June 10th. Nobody can leave home in the state of Virginia under penalty of whatever from Governor Northam until Wednesday, June the 10th.

“Now, why did Governor Northam in Virginia choose Wednesday, June 10th, as the date that people can finally leave? Well, guess what? The Republican primary in Virginia is June the 9th. Did you know that, Mr. Snerdley? The Republican primary in Virginia is June the 9th.

“And Governor Northam now said people can’t leave their homes until the next day, June the 10th. Governor Northam ‘announced this yesterday. He issued a statewide stay-at-home order that takes effect immediately.’ So it could well be that Governor Northam is attempting to affect turnout for the Republican primary.

“Of course, Trump will be unopposed but he’s trying to do something here that might suppress what looks like Republican enthusiasm out there. So, for you in Virginia, you can leave home the day after the Republican primary, by order of a Democrat governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam.”