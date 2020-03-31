My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell Triggers Media by Mentioning God

RUSH: So yesterday, the White House briefing, including CEOs, each of whom explained how their business is joining the all-hands-on-deck effort to fight coronavirus. Now, the left is calling these commercials, they’re calling them Trump rallies. The people at the rally yesterday, at the briefing yesterday, Mike Lindell, the CEO of My Pillow, who announced he’s converting his pillow manufacturing company to medical equipment. Darius Adamczyk, CEO of Honeywell; Debra Waller, CEO Jockey, company made parachutes in wartime, now makes underwear and so forth. Greg Hayes, the CEO of United Technologies corporation, 240,000 employees. David Taylor, CEO of Procter & Gamble.

Now, these people were proud, they were determined. It was not just optimism. These people were determined to help fight and trying to maintain the supply chain to keep America running during all this. Well, Mike Lindell of My Pillow freaked the left out completely when he said this.

LINDELL: God gave us grace on November 8, 2016, to change the course we were on. God had been taken out of our schools and lives, a nation had turned its back on God. And I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the Word, read our Bibles and spend time with our families. Our president gave us so much hope, where just a few short months ago we had the best economy, the lowest unemployment, wages going up. It was amazing. With our great president, vice president, and this administration and all the great people in this country praying daily, we will get through this and get back to a place that’s stronger and safer than ever.

RUSH: Now, the media freaked out because of separation of church and state. You can’t get up there and associate God with the president and with this effort. They were just beside themselves. They started making fun of Lindell, the My Pillow guy. I mean, it was all over the left-wing media. It was all over left-wing Twitter. They were mocking his appearance. “Trump just called the My Pillow guy up to the podium in the Rose Garden. You can’t make this stuff up. The My Pillow guy was is the coronavirus briefing today. Boy, oh, boy do we need Saturday Night Live this Saturday. If this had been an SNL skit, we’d have thought it was fake, right? You can’t make this up.” You start mentioning God, start mentioning the Bible, start mentioning any of this associated with this effort, and they just literally freak out. Now, they’re trying to say that this is a violation of separation of church and state, that the state cannot present a single religion. That’s not what was happening. This is Lindell. He was up expressing his personal beliefs, like every other CEO that stepped up there today. And he is converting his pillow manufacturing apparatus to manufacturing masks and other things for health care professionals. Here is, grab sound bite number 12. Here’s a media montage of the mocking reaction.

JIM ACOSTA: These PR stunts like Mr. Pillow coming out and giving a plug for his company.

BRIAN WILLIAMS: Then up came the guy from My Pillow, who gave um, an update on his business, in part an ad for My Pillow.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: My Pillow, the My Pillow guy up on the dais?

CHRIS HAYES: You got the My Pillow guy getting up there talking about reading the Bible.

RUSH: I’d say the My Pillow guy has put his business on the map. The My Pillow guy has executed a pretty brilliant PR plan. But the fact that there is such outrage over this. The idea that there is such a visceral degree of anger about it. Somebody simply urging Americans to come together and be strong and vigilant and so forth. We all need faith. Folks, there’s nothing without faith. Faith, whether you know it or not, you have it. Whether you believe it or not, you have faith, and you’re utilizing it each and every day as you go about your daily life. Never mind the My Pillow guy is giving up his business to try to help the country. He’s literally giving it up. And still being mocked.