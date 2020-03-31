Obama Links Chinese Virus with Climate Change, Blames Trump

RUSH: Barack Hussein O has tweeted! Obama has weighed in. Quote, “We’ve seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic.” Who the hell is he talking about? Pelosi? The Democrats in New York City?

He said, “We can’t afford any more consequences of climate denial.” So now they’re linking climate change to this virus, to this pandemic — which started in China — and that’s just the first two lines of the tweet. There’s more to it.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: Here’s the rest of Obama’s tweet. Let me get back to it. In fact, I’ll read the whole thing to you again. New tweet, Barack Hussein O, equating the Chinese virus with climate change and Donald Trump’s pulling out of the Paris accords, essentially.

“We’ve seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied the warnings of a pandemic.” Who denied the warnings of a pandemic? Trump didn’t deny the warnings of a pandemic. The Democrats did! Pelosi! There are pictures of Pelosi in Chinatown, in San Francisco, urging people to come out.

There are pictures, video, stories, of New York City politicians urging people to go to their parades in January and February saying, “There’s no threat from the virus.” Who denied warnings of a pandemic? He said, “We can’t afford any more consequences of climate denial. All of us, especially young people, have to demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall.

“‘Trump Rolls Back the Biggest U.S. Effort to Combat Climate Change — The Trump administration on Tuesday released a set of weaker fuel economy standards for new cars and trucks, pitting the federal government against California on a policy key to combating climate change.” In all of this, Obama’s worried about climate change, which is something that we can’t control no matter what we do.

We didn’t cause it and we cannot stop it. It’s the weather. People that tell you it isn’t the weather are lying to you because they tell us that increased hurricanes are climate change. Did we create hurricanes? Can we start one when we want it? Can we change the direction of one when it happens? Can we change the strength? No!

We can’t change the squall line of thunderstorms. We can’t make it cooler when it’s sweltering. We can’t warm it up when it’s freezing. (scoffs) We don’t have this kind of power, and here come these guys now claiming that we are destroying the climate — the United States specifically is destroying the climate — and now it’s created this virus.

It’s irresponsible! Climate change is somehow a more pressing issue than what is destroying the U.S. economy, what is being permitted to destroy the U.S. economy? Do you realize we are letting this happen? I gotta dial it back. But we are letting this destruction of the U.S. economy happen.