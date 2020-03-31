Should Trump Be Wary of the Advice He’s Getting?

RUSH: Mary Jo, Western Illinois, as we return to the phones. Great to have you with us on the EIB Network today. Hi, Mary Jo.

CALLER: Hi, Rush. Thanks a lot. You talk about not trusting what the ChiComs tell us.

RUSH: That’s right.

CALLER: I’m not real sure that I believe what this government’s telling us. I think this is a major power grab, and they’re overrunning President Trump on this whole thing. In Illinois, we have 102 counties, 52 counties have the virus. So we got 50 counties that don’t. I’m one of them. And in Chicago, we’ve had 101 people killed in the first three months of this year, and you have 73 deaths in the whole state of Illinois. I mean, that’s just —

RUSH: Now, wait, wait, wait. The 101 people killed, you mean not coronavirus?

CALLER: Right. Murders. Shootings. You know how it is in Chicago.

RUSH: Oh, yeah, the neighborhood stuff that goes on all the time. Sure.

CALLER: Right. And we’ve had 73 deaths in the whole state, and they’re — I don’t know. It’s really getting scary to me.

RUSH: Well, you know, one of the things that — before I was absent for a couple weeks, you go back to 2009 and 2010, the swine flu numbers in this country are staggering.

CALLER: Right. Tell people to go to that website and look it up. We never heard a word about it.

RUSH: No, we didn’t. We didn’t shut down the government. We didn’t do anything to change people’s behavior. We didn’t make people stay at home. We didn’t do anything.

CALLER: Do you think — I don’t know. I think sometimes Donald Trump is almost too trusting, that he trusts these people. I don’t trust ’em at all, that Fauci and what’s her name.

RUSH: Well —

CALLER: I know he’s in a tough spot.

RUSH: Yeah, I know. I know what you mean. I know what you mean. And I, as the expert communicator, I’ll bet you that I can voice exactly what you fear is happening here. And because it has happened throughout the Trump administration. Here’s what happens. Some kind of crisis — like let’s go back to the first six months. Trump tried to work with the system to get Obamacare repealed and replaced. The Republicans in the House thought that he actually was guilty of colluding with China so they didn’t help. For the first six months, Trump tried to work within the system and found out that the system was trying to subvert him.

Trump wanted unity — he thought there would be — he told me this. He thought there would be unity. After enough time went by the Republicans finally figured out this whole Russia thing was a scam, it was a hoax, and so they began working with him on things. And you are believing that Trump should have known from the get-go that he was not being helped and should have run roughshod over these people from the get-go. So now we come to this. You believe that Trump ought to know that there are forces arrayed against him rather than trying to help him in the health community here —

CALLER: Absolutely.

RUSH: — and you’re worried — he’ll figure it out, but it’s gonna take a while because Donald Trump likes people. He invests in people. He gives them a chance. And it doesn’t take long. Once he finds out that they’re not working to help him or subvert him, then he does what you want him to do. And you’re fearing he’s not there yet. You’re fearing he’s still relying on people who are trying to undermine him.

CALLER: Yeah, I think he’s too trusting. I think he’s not mean enough.

RUSH: It’s not trusting. It’s desirable. He wants this to work.

CALLER: Right.

RUSH: He wants the people that are in these positions to be helping him. He wants everybody to work together to fix this. He’s gonna give them the benefit of the doubt.

CALLER: Yeah. He has, I think the thought, that everybody is for the good of the country, and that’s not true. We can see that everywhere.

RUSH: Well, it’s a hope. I think he knows that’s not the case simply by the presence of CNN every day and the way they broadcast and the snarkiness in the briefing. He knows. But Trump believes he can overcome all of that. He believes he has the power to persuade and overcome. And up to now he’s been able — look what he did in the rebuilding of the economy in three years. The fear for me is look how little time it has taken to wipe it all out. At any rate, I know exactly, I know exactly how you feel out there, Mary Jo. I’m glad you called. I gotta go.

RUSH: Joey in Austin, Texas. Welcome, sir. Great to have you on the EIB Network. Hello.

CALLER: Mega prayers, Rush. Nice to hear your voice.

RUSH: Thank you, sir.

CALLER: I kind of want to shift gears to something. I don’t know if this could be a positive; I don’t know if it’s even a reality. But I’ve sort of watched the president’s interactions with the experts, the medical experts and what is traditionally parts of the… I don’t know.

You call the medical expert or even the educational expert group, it usually belongs to the political left, you know, and he treats them as experts. He doesn’t answer their questions. He brings them up to the microphone to ask their questions. And as you were talking about, you know, modeling and all these different things.

I just have noticed how the left, the Democrats have been treating these experts that are traditionally under their tent and wondering if something similar is happening here as has kind of happened with the African-American vote, that there’s an unintended consequence as they continue to falsely report the statistics, falsely play around with these people who are professionals as they start to, you know, think about migrating away from the Democrat Party.

RUSH: Um… (sigh)

CALLER: You may have to help me interpret (chuckles) what I’m trying to say here as a radio professional.

RUSH: Yeah, I’m not sure I get it. Are you suggesting that the Democrats are worried about the defection of African-American votes to Trump, and so the…? What?

CALLER: I’m saying that I’m seeing that happen.

RUSH: Which experts might turn on the Democrats?

CALLER: Well, let’s just think of generally —

RUSH: You think Dr. Fauci is gonna turn on the Democrats? Is that what you’re asking me?

CALLER: No. I just… I’ve noticed, like, as I watched the pressers and different things, he’s had to call out reporters. He’s had to call out people on the left for misquoting him, for misrepresenting the things that he’s saying.

RUSH: Oh, don’t be fooled. Don’t be fooled by that.

CALLER: Oh, okay.

RUSH: The original number of 2.2 million’s out there, isn’t is it? Despite Dr. Fauci correcting it, it’s still out there, isn’t it? The president’s even using it.

RUSH: I went back and because I was downloading the beta while talking to the last caller. I’ll admit I was doing two things at once. So I was relying on the transcription of the caller while downloading ’cause I was having trouble downloading. We got a network oddity here that won’t download full-bore betas. I had to forget the network and then re-add it and do a bunch of stuff. I’m doing this while talking to the guy on the phone because I multitask.

So, anyway, I went back and read the transcript of the guy’s call and his point actually was very, very important. What he was getting at was this. Now that these ostensibly apolitically but culturally liberal experts are seeing their work trashed because Trump is leading it — see, his point was this. You have these experts. Let’s name ’em. You got Fauci and the rest of the experts — I don’t mean this as a direct criticism of Fauci so don’t anybody call him and up and say that Limbaugh’s trashing. That’s not the point here. Listen very carefully.

These experts love to portray themselves as apolitical. They’re not liberal; they’re not conservative; they’re not Republican; they’re not Democrat because that is how they establish credibility. That is how they establish that they’re not biased, and they love the idea that they are apolitical, and the media will present them as apolitical even though they’re not apolitical is the point. They are culturally liberal while acting apolitical. And their work at NIH, wherever it is — not just Dr. Fauci. I’m talking about this entire federal level of experts that we didn’t elect and we don’t even know who they are, we don’t know their qualifications, we’re just told that they’re experts. And we are told that they’re apolitical.

But what they are are cultural liberals. They are seeing their work trashed because Trump is leading it. They are secretly grimacing. They would love for all this to be happening with Obama as president. But they are grimacing because it is Trump. They think because Trump is president, that their work is being trashed because Trump is leading it. And the caller’s point is the equivalent of the black community seeing how the emperor has no clothes with the Democrats. The black community is finally seeing how much good the Trump economy did for them versus 50 years of literally nothing and no improvements under a series of Democrat presidencies and so forth.

And this is what Trump is trying to convey, but he has these verbal — my point is that Trump knows that these guys would rather him not be president. He knows that these experts think that their work is being tarnished because it is Trump that is promoting it. Does this make sense? It would be like me being worried that CNN starts praising me. Uh-oh. These people are concerned, these experts, that it is Trump bringing ’em up and Trump letting them speak and Trump that is touting their work, and it’s embarrassing. It’s just something that they privately probably seethe over. And this is what the caller was getting at, the correlation between that and the African-American community seeing how much benefit there was with the Trump economy, the Trump administration, versus 50 years of basic stagnation with the Democrats. So it was a valid point.

Now, here’s something else. I keep going back to California. I’m sorry. As a layman and somebody of unending curiosity, it just puzzles me all to no end that California is not a much closer ground zero or many more cases. And here’s a story from the Gateway Pundit, Zero Hedge. “Sweden Decides -” and the left loves Sweden, do they not? Crazy Bernie, they all love Sweden.

“Sweden Decides to Let Coronavirus to Run Its Course in Country Without Destroying Its Economy or Future — Sweden is taking a different approach in battling the coronavirus pandemic. The country remains open for business and life goes on as usual with few restrictions. The political leaders are placing responsibility on the individual.”

What does that mean? What is placing responsibility on the individual? It’s very simple. If you’re sick, stay home. If you are old and/or otherwise enfeebled and susceptible, stay home. If you cannot help but interact with the old and are otherwise enfeebled, stay home. Sweden is leaving these decisions up to its own citizens. Sweden is placing responsibility on the individual. They have taken a slightly different approach to the coronavirus. Life goes on as normal.

Now, Denmark is not doing this. Denmark “has restricted meetings to 10 people or less, Swedes are still going out to nightclubs, hanging out with friends, and even enjoying ice creams together.” According to the BBC. So they are getting it over with. They’re having whoever’s gonna be exposed to it be exposed to it. Deal with it, telling sick people to stay home, don’t expose yourselves, don’t take unnecessary risk, but they’re not shutting down the country.

Now, they have limited gatherings to 50 people as of Sunday. But the government is largely leaving decisions over self-isolation and social distancing up to individual citizens. “The BBC notes that almost half of Stockholm residents are working remotely, and that traffic is quieter than usual. Stockholm’s public transport company SL reports 50% fewer riders on subway and commuter trains last week.”

So people on their own are, without government pressure, government force, if they’re sick, they’re staying home. If they think they might get sick, they’re staying home, and the disease is essentially being allowed to run its course.