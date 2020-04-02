Donald Trump Is in Total Command (And David Plouffe Knows It)

RUSH: I want to play for you a political sound bite from David Plouffe. Oh, speaking of, you know, it reminds me of something. I’ve been thinking, and I want to run this by you. Who else would be mentally tough enough to stand up to all of this garbage besides Donald Trump? I don’t want anybody to think that what I’m doing here is a direct criticism of Trump. You know, I’ve heard all these media people pine away for Obama during crises like this. Obama was not good during this. Folks, I say this objectively.

I can show you photo after photo after photo if I wanted to take the time, Obama went nowhere without a teleprompter. He didn’t even address kids in school without a teleprompter. Obama was not a spontaneous ad-liber. He did not have the ability to do it. He had the ability to speak in what I call intellectual speak. You pause and you breathe and you make it look like you’re in deep thought the whole time you’re speaking, but you don’t say anything, and that somehow conveys to people that you’re intelligent, that you’re smart, that you’re restrained, that you’re sophisticated.

Obama could not do what Trump is doing today. Obama couldn’t do a two-hour briefing every day. He couldn’t take the wide, broad range of questions that Trump is taking. He just couldn’t do it. I don’t care what you Obama acolytes believe. There’s nobody right now in the American political system that could do two hours every day, even if the podium is shared as it is. You know, the story the other day, Jim Acosta, CNN, “I think Trump is scared. I think Trump is really scared. I think Trump finally gets it.” There’s a story in The Daily Beast today saying that Trump is having the most fun toying with the media and their emotions. That he will turn on the somber attitude and he will turn on the serious attitude to make the media think that he’s acting presidential, that he’s just toying with them ’cause he knows who he’s dealing with in the media.

He knows he’s not dealing with people who want to get him represented accurately and he’s not dealing with people that want him to look good, even. So he’s not scared. He’s in total command. He doesn’t need a teleprompter. He doesn’t need a teleprompter for any of his rallies. There is one there for the central theme points he wants to make. But those are all ad-lib, spontaneous appearances, as these briefings are. And I’ll tell you, we’re lucky because we don’t have anybody else.

Biden couldn’t be doing this. Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, none of the Democrats could do anything of the sort that Trump is doing. It turns out Trump’s the one that we’ve been waiting for. But I fear that even Trump is being held hostage to models. I know the president, and I know he wants to get along with everybody. And I know he has respect for expertise. And my problem here — Bill Gates. Bill Gates, we were talking about him before the break. Bill Gates is another guy we just assume is smarter than anybody else because he made billions and billions and billions licensing and selling an operating system. He didn’t even write the operating system, he just bought it. And then he copied a bunch of stuff from the Macintosh to convert what it was to Windows. I don’t want to open that door because computer nerds get mad at me.

Bill Gates had an op-ed in the Washington Post on Tuesday. He said there should be a nationwide shutdown with no exceptions. Shut down every airplane, every airline, every bit of travel, shut down everything. He says it would be more effective than having the states decide what should stay open or closed. Shut down the vets, shut down the — I don’t know if he’d keep pharmacies open. But he said the nationwide shutdown should last at least 10 weeks. Two and a half months.

Now, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s big efforts is fighting malaria. Does anybody know how that’s going? Let me see if I still have that stat that I had yesterday, that screen grab on the number of deaths around — yes. I just happened to have it here my formerly nicotine-stained fingers. If you missed this, worldwide deaths, worldwide, January 1st to March 25th of this year. So we’re now on April 2nd, so this is missing a week worth of data. But basically the first three months of this year there were — we’ll call it 22,000 deaths by coronavirus. Malaria, 228,000. Two million deaths by hunger, 113,000 deaths seasonal flu.

So I don’t know what success the Gates Foundation has made fighting malaria. Still one of the three leading causes of death in developing countries. And the malaria fight, you know what it is? It’s nets. If you want to wipe out malaria, you need to get rid of Rachel Carson. So Bill Gates, nationwide shutdown anywhere, everywhere, for 10 weeks. Not sustainable.

Here’s the political sound bite. David Plouffe. This happened this morning on Fox News Rundown podcast. The cohost, Dave Anthony, here talking to Plouffe. This the guy that ran Obama’s campaign in 2008. Question: “In a traditional political sense, it’d be a killer for an incumbent president to try to get reelected during a terrible economic time like this. So that seems to give Biden a big advantage. Do you think there is one for Biden?”

PLOUFFE: You look at the economic situation, say, how can an incumbent win in that? But, you know, no one’s blaming Trump for the pandemic, number one. I think if you can lay his crisis response at his feet and connect that to the economy, I do think that’s some headwinds he’s gotta run into. But almost no matter what happens, you know, can Donald Trump win Wisconsin, can he win Michigan, can he win Pennsylvania, can he win Florida? Sure, because his base is so solid, and I think he’s gonna turn out voters almost at a historical level on his behalf, so that makes him very dangerous if you’re Joe Biden.

RUSH: Look. They know. Biden doesn’t really have a chance even with all this going on. There’s nobody that can compare with Trump just in terms of stage presence, daily presence, commanding leadership presence. You know, at the briefing yesterday Trump brought out a bunch of military people, said we’re gonna put the U.S. military in action interdicting drugs coming into our country. I got people texting, “What the hell is this, we’re gonna use the military for drug interdiction? I can’t believe it.” You know what my response was?

This is excellent. This is Donald Trump showing he can handle any number of crises simultaneously and that the United States is not gonna be crippled or shut down or taken advantage of. That’s what he was saying. The Iranians also had a little bit of a threat for us that was reported yesterday, that Trump addressed in his briefing yesterday, and he made it clear that they had better not. He went after John Kerry on the Logan Act. He said the Iranians want to make a deal, they really want to make a deal, they want to redo that Iranian deal, they want to do it with him, but they’re getting bad advice from John Kerry.

I stood up and cheered. Who else would point this out? But he did. So Trump is demonstrating that none of this is too big for him, that none of this has him scared. And David Plouffe knows it. It’s why I wanted you to hear the sound bite. There isn’t anybody out there on the Democrat side anywhere close to competing with this.

RUSH: Patty, Minneapolis. Great to have you. Thank you for waiting. You’re next. Hello.

CALLER: Hey, Rush, mega dittos and mega prayers to you. It’s an honor.

RUSH: Thank you. Thank you very much.

CALLER: You’re welcome. My first comment or point surrounds how the media had called Trump scared and portrayed him as afraid. And I watched him when he spoke those words, that the next week weeks will be very, very bad.

RUSH: Right.

CALLER: Rush, I believe in my heart that it was nothing but pure grief for our country because he loves it and he loves everyone in it. And he knows, he knows what’s going on, and he’s grieving. You know, the guy — and is this is exactly why the media gets it so wrong. It’s a great example of how he connects with Americans and the media doesn’t.

RUSH: Well, you know, that is such — you’re singing one of my favorite songs. Not only does the media not connect, they don’t even try to. They purposely stand above and speak down to everybody. Their primary audience is each other, not the American people. And they don’t understand the connection. And when they see the connection that Trump has, they’re frightened by it, and they don’t get it, and they think there’s something strange about it. That’s why they call it a cult. They just don’t understand it.

CALLER: Right. Right. You can just tell he loves America with what he’s doing. You know, yeah, he’s brash. Yeah, he’s a little off, you know, people don’t love — he’s not Obama, he doesn’t speak as eloquently, of course. But you know what? He loves America. And I think there’s a lot of people on the left as well who do understand that. But my other point was, I wanted to say I know he’ll win reelection if things continue like it is, because he’s awesome. But I don’t trust what the left has going on. I just feel like —

RUSH: What do you mean, you don’t trust what the left has going on?

CALLER: Well, I feel like, well, Biden’s not gonna win, okay? Biden’s —

RUSH: You know what Biden’s out there saying? Joe Biden, I was just looking at the story, Biden has just said that the oil industry should be given no ability to continue.

CALLER: Oh, my God.

RUSH: Right. That’s his statement. That’s how Biden is attempting to connect with the lunatic base of the Democrat Party. Biden says give oil industry no ability to connect. He wants to take millions of cars off the road right now, use this opportunity to get cars off the road to do damage to Big Oil.

CALLER: Oh, my goodness. And, you know, this is exactly — you know, to me it’s the dementia thing. And it’s so sad. It’s so sad that they are putting him out there. But I can’t help but think, you know, even the people who are on the left, they know. He’s not gonna last. They’ve got something up their sleeve, like who’s gonna jump in, who’s gonna be the VP pick? Because that’s gonna be our next president.

RUSH: Well, has a assured everybody it’s a woman.

CALLER: Oh, yeah. Oh, yeah. So I just don’t — Michelle Obama. Yeah —

RUSH: I know a lot of people afraid of that. Do you think Michelle Obama or Barack Hussein Obama want to step into this mess at all? Do you think they want what’s happening now to touch on them and their legacy at all?

CALLER: I do, because they do not operate like normal people. They want to be in the spotlight. They’ll blame it on everybody else.

RUSH: Look. The only way, the only way the Obamas would want a piece of this is if this is seen as an opportunity to finally, finally destroy America as a superpower economic and military state. That would be the only attraction. This is why I think we should be grateful for Trump. ‘Cause nobody wants to have the responsibility of bringing the country out of this, especially with the daily briefings that we’re getting about the death toll, we don’t know how high it’s gonna be, we don’t know when this is all gonna end. There’s nothing here that a politician can see a career being made about. You don’t see a bunch of politicians dashing up trying to be next to Trump on that podium, do you?

CALLER: No. And this is why I listen to you every day. Because I feel that those kinds of thoughts that I have and other people have, you know, they just kind of get settled, and you clear it up. And I appreciate that, Rush. I just hope you’re getting better every day and praying for you every day and —

RUSH: Oh, I’m getting better. But I just want to warn you next week I’m gonna start feeling bad again. I gotta rev it back up with the planned-for Plan B. So I’m taking as much advantage of feeling normal this week as I can, getting the most out of it.

RUSH: Sean’s in Anderson, South Carolina. This is a state that has not been formally locked down yet. How you doing, Sean?

CALLER: Hey, how are you doing, Rush? I hope you do well, man. Hey, the reason I was calling, you know, I heard Nancy… I’ve been calling my congressman and I even called Tom Cotton, and I was trying to say, “Hey, you know, are you guys gonna get busy on getting some sort of hearings going about a virus that basically brought our nation to its knees?” Now I hear that Nancy Pelosi wants to set up a bipartisan committee on coronavirus.

But the problem is that I can’t believe that’s gonna be a fair bipartisan hearing, because any way they look at it, it’s going to make the Democrats look bad because it’s going to justify what Trump has been trying to do with China for the past four years. How’s that going to be anything but just a sideshow? And the only way that the Democrats come out of that hearing looking unscathed will be the Republicans allowing them not to be beaten up over this issue.

RUSH: Well (sigh), little Pencil Neck, Adam Schiff, is already talking about impeachment inquiries. They’re calling it… Pelosi is calling it “an after-action report,” but that’s cover language for impeachment investigation into Trump’s handling the coronavirus. You want to talk about moral and political bankruptcy? If this is it?

I mean, they’re looking for Andrew Cuomo to somehow magically replace Plugs, so they know they’ve got a guarantee loser in line. They don’t have any way to beat Trump. Impeachment hearings over this? They seriously think…? After the Trump-Russia collusion thing bombed out? After Avenatti bombed out? After Stormy Daniels bombed out?

After Michael Cohen bombed out? After every damn thing they made up and tried bombed out? After Comey bombed out, Brennan bombed out, McCabe and Strzok Smirk and Page bombed out, Ukraine bombed out? Now they’re gonna impeach Trump over this? And they really think the American people are gonna get revved up and demand it and go along with it?

Folks, these people are more intellectually and morally vacant than even I had imagined. To even be thinking about this! Of course, in one sense that’s not surprising, because there is one thing overriding everything else — including the virus, including you, including the health of the country and the health of the economy.

And that’s these people getting rid of Donald Trump and putting some Democrat, any Democrat (doesn’t matter), back in the White House. And then, secondarily, getting rid of Mitch McConnell in the Senate. That’s what they care about right now. I think, in a sense, the more pain that is inflicted on the American people during this, the greater opportunity they think they’re gonna have to blame it on Trump and somehow capitalize on it politically.

RUSH: Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Joel, you’re next. Hello, sir.

CALLER: Hey, good afternoon, Rush. Thanks for taking my call. Real quick. I’m sure, like you, Trump wakes up every morning with the awareness that he has this unique, wonderful gift from God — this talent from God — and, like you, he uses it to its maximum effect. When I saw Jim Acosta say how he saw that Trump was scared, that he saw fear?

I didn’t see that at all. I saw a little bit of anguish, about fretting over the country, constituents, Democrat/Republican. Yet I also say a man who’s probably thanking God that he is in this position to save this country and, in part, save the world. He doesn’t see it. He doesn’t see the onus on that. What he sees is the opportunity to make a difference and do the right thing.

RUSH: I think that you are making a great point.

CALLER: It’s wonderful.

RUSH: You know, these people run for office all the time, and they… I don’t know how many people wish they were Trump right now, but I bet it’s not very many, and I think he relishes it. He’s a fixer. He relishes the opportunity to work with people to fix this. I think it’s a great observation that you’ve made there.