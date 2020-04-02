Rush 24/7 Stack of Stuff

×

Rush Limbaugh

Apr 2, 2020

  • Daily Wire: Labor Department: 6.6 Million Jobless Claims Last Week, Nearly 10 Million In Two Weeks
  • CNSNews: March Employment Numbers Won’t Reflect Full Impact of COVID-19 Because BLS Survey Was For Pay Period Including March 12
  • UK Spectator: How Deadly Is The Coronavirus? It’s Still Far From Clear. There Is Room For Different Interpretations Of The Data – Dr John Lee
  • CBS: Bill Gates Calls For Nationwide Social Isolation Policy To Slow Coronavirus Spread
  • The Hill: Schiff Drafting Legislation To Set Up 9/11-Style Commission To Review Coronavirus Response
  • National Review: McConnell Urges Pelosi to Abandon Effort to Use Coronavirus Relief Bill to Achieve Unrelated Policy Goals
  • Bloomberg: China Concealed Extent of Virus Outbreak, U.S. Intelligence Says
  • Federalist: Sasse: The Chinese Communist Party Is Lying About Its Wuhan Virus Data
  • Washingotn Examiner: Gavin Newsom: I’d Be Lying To Say Trump Has Not Been Responsive To Coronavirus
  • Daily Wire: Gavin Newsom: Coronavirus Pandemic ‘Opportunity’ To Implement Leftist Agenda
  • New York Times: Coronavirus Doesn’t Care Where You Come From. Trump Still Does
  • Daily Caller: Inside The Dark Money Dem Group Using An Umbrella Network To Flay Trump Over His Virus Response
  • AP: Infrastructure Often Embraced by Both Parties, to No Avail
  • Daily Beast: Trump Literally Laughed at How He Can Game the Press With His ‘New Tone’
  • Washington Post: Here’s How to Make Up for Lost Time on Covid-19 – Bill Gates
  • Breitbart: Democrats Create Select Committee to Investigate Trump’s Coronavirus Response
  • TMZ: O.J. Simpson Convinced Carole Baskin Killed Her Husband… ‘Tiger Sashimi’
  • PennLive: UPMC doctors in Pa. say they’ve developed a coronavirus vaccine
  • Breitbart: Malaysian Government Advises Women Not to Nag Husbands During Lockdown
  • New York Post: King of Thailand ‘Isolates’ from Coronavirus with 20 Women
  • Politico: It’s Come to This: Liberal San Francisco Bay Area Bans Reusable Grocery Bags
  • National Review: Cuomo Labels U.S. Reliance on Chinese Medical Supplies ‘the Cruelest Irony’
  • Bloomberg: New York Governor Cuomo Holds Coronavirus Briefing
  • Daily Wire: Give Oil Industry ‘No Ability’ To ‘Continue To Drill’, Take ‘Millions’ Of Cars Off The Road
  • Breitbart: Trump Directs Military to Combat Illicit Narcotics Flow into U.S.
  • Breitbart: Former Obama Adviser Plouffe: Trump Will See Near ‘Historic’ Turnout, Biden in ‘Very Dangerous’ Spot
  • New York Times: Bail Out Journalists. Let Newspaper Chains Die
  • Breitbart: Advertising Karma Hits Corporate Media and the New York Times Calls for Bailout
  • Mediaite: Axios Editor Blames Fox News and Rush Limbaugh For Red States Being ‘Slow to Respond’ to Coronavirus
  • CNN: New England Patriots Team Plane Flying 1.2 Million N95 Masks from China to Help Ease Coronavirus Shortages
  • Washington Examiner: Pelosi Encouraged Public Gatherings in Late February, Weeks After Trump’s China Travel Ban
  • Wall Street Journal: A Million N95 Masks Are Coming From China–on Board the New England Patriots’ Plane
  • Americans For Tax Reform: List of Obamacare Tax Hikes
  • Federal Register: Taxable Medical Devices
  • US Chamber of Commerce: Here’s How Obamacare’s Devastating Medical Device Tax Killed 28,000 Jobs
  • Americans For Tax Reform: ATR Urges YES Vote on Legislation to Repeal the Obamacare Medical Device Tax
  • Tax Founbdation: Why the Medical Device Tax Should Be Repealed
  • IRS: Medical Device Excise Tax: Frequently Asked Questions
  • American Action Forum: Employment Effects of the Medical Device Tax
  • AdvaMed: The Medical Device Tax
  • BDO: What the Repeal of the Medical Device Tax Means for the Industry
  • HealthcareFinanceNews: Senate Repeals Medical Device Excise Tax in Move Applauded by Med-Tech Manufacturers
