Rush 24/7 Stack of Stuff

Apr 3, 2020

MUST READS
  • CNSNews: 96,845,000: Record Number of Americans Not in the Labor Force
  • Breitbart: Unemployment Rate Jumps to 4.4%, 701,000 Jobs Lost
  • Daily Caller: Tucker Questions Severity Of Shutdown Strategy: What If ‘We’d Adopted A More Conventional Response To This Epidemic?’
  • MarketWatch: Why Friday’s Jobs Report for March won’t tell the full story of a U.S. economy being driven into a deep recession
  • Washington Post: Experts and Trump’s Advisers Doubt White House’s 240,000 Coronavirus Deaths Estimate
  • The Hill: Trump Officials Privately Question White House Coronavirus Death Toll Estimate: WaPo
  • CNBC: China’s Domestic Travel Industry Poised to Recover Within Months, Says Trip.com CE
  • Daily Signal: Liberal Media’s Double Standard: Censor Trump’s Briefings, Air China’s Propaganda
  • CNN: How Fauci and Birx Got Trump to Listen to Science
  • Federalist: Far-Left Media Group Asks FCC To Censor Trump Press Conferences
  • NBC: U.S. Economy Lost a Total of 701,000 Jobs in March
  • National Review: The FISA Scandal Is about Corruption, Not ‘Sloppiness’
  • Washington Examienr: With Virus Crisis Raging, Pelosi and Schiff Ramp Up New Trump Investigations
  • Wall Street Journal: The Federal Bureau of Inaccuracy. The Justice IG Finds Even More Abuses of Wiretap Applications
  • Washington Examiner: Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs: Get America Back to Work
  • New York Post: Please, Andrew Cuomo — Give Us Some Reason to Hope During Coronavirus Isolation – John Podhoretz
  • FOXNews: Mnuchin Says First Round of Coronavirus Relief Checks Arriving in Two Weeks
  • New York Post: Hydroxychloroquine Rated ‘Most Effective’ Coronavirus Treatment, Poll of Doctors Finds
  • FOXNews: After Mocking Trump for Promoting Hydroxychloroquine, Journalists Acknowledge it Might Treat Coronavirus
  • New York Times: Malaria Drug Helps Virus Patients Improve, in Small Study
  • CNBC: The Navy’s Twin Hospital Ships Have Treated Fewer than 20 Patients as Coronavirus Battle Rages
  • Daily Wire: Ex-Obama Campaign Manager Explains How Crisis Not Hurting Trump, Setting Back Biden
  • Playboy: Redefining Smart – William F. Buckley
  • FOXNews: Dr. Fauci Recommends People Wear Cloth Masks in Public, Urges Caution on Coronavirus Treatments
  • Engadget: Apple Stores in the US Will Remain Closed Until Early May
  • FOXNews: Left Uses Coronavirus to Push Radical Agenda
