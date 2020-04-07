MLB Players Hatch Plan to Get Paid

RUSH: Yeah. I saw that. The Major League Baseball Players Association, the union, they’ve come up with an idea. They want to play all games this season in empty stadiums in Arizona, spring training stadiums. A lot of Major League Baseball teams have spring training in Arizona. Spring training, of course, was wiped out. The opening of the season wiped was out. They want to play but with no fans.

Now, what does that mean? (chuckling) It means they want to get paid, and they’re gonna be relying on television money. You couldn’t pack enough fans into a spring training stadium. You’d have to sellout every game every day to help these teams break even, so it would require TV, and TV would step up because a lot of people are sick and tired of watching 5-year-old championship games, ESPN and so forth.