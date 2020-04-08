Caller Thinks the ChiComs Put BoJo in ICU

RUSH: Here’s Darren. Darren, Jacksonville, Florida. Hi. Great to have you on the EIB Network. Hello.

CALLER: Hey, how’s it going? I was just calling to make a little point with regards to Boris Johnson. You know, he was one that was really speaking out against China back in March, March 29th, he said this is gonna cause us to get back to the drawing board with discussions with regard to trade. And he was really calling out the leadership there saying, “Hey, we can’t really trust them.” And it just seems very convenient for China that now he’s in ICU.

RUSH: Okay. So your theory is that Boris Johnson calls out the ChiComs as being responsible for this, says we gotta go back to the drawing board. We may not necessarily want to keep trading with these people, with these schlubs, is calling out the ChiCom leadership. Now all of a sudden he’s in ICU with the virus. So the ChiComs found a way, you’re thinking, to —

CALLER: Well, it wouldn’t surprise me. I mean, it’s spread overseas —

RUSH: How would the ChiComs get to him? How would they do it? How would they get the virus from them to Boris Johnson?

CALLER: Well, I mean, I’m sure there was an avenue. You’d have to explore who’s been in contact with him, where has he been. You know, obviously he’s had phone calls with the Chinese leadership back in February, but that wouldn’t have done anything. But it just seems convenient for China that —

RUSH: Let me add to the intrigue. Let me add to the intrigue. Donald Trump praises the ChiComs every day, praises the ChiComs, good friend of mine, Xi Jinping, trustworthy guy, so forth. Trump does not have the virus. Folks, I’m just kidding. Thanks for the call.