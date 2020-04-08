Coronavirus Acquires Racial Component, African-Americans Hardest Hit

RUSH: You know, we did a Morning Update. We did a Morning Update yesterday or the day before, might have run today, on the standing joke that the American media, whenever anything bad happens: women and minorities hardest hit. And now that’s kind of changed to illegal immigrants hardest hit, illegal aliens hardest hit. But you know the old joke. God is looking at humanity and says, “You know what? I’ve blown this. This is the biggest mistake I’ve ever made. I’m gonna end the world.”

So he calls newspapers to announce he’s gonna end the world. He calls USA Today, calls the New York Times, calls Wall Street Journal. So he calls these newspapers and he says, “Hi, it’s God here. You’ve blown it. I’m ending the world in 24 hours. It’s over.” So New York Times headline: “God Says World to End Tomorrow. Women and Minorities Hardest Hit.” That’s the joke. USA Today headline is: “We’re Done.” Wall Street Journal: “God Says World to End Tomorrow. Markets Will Close Early.” That’s how the joke goes.

Well, guess what? I’ve been waiting. With the coronavirus, I have been waiting for the racial component, silently, silently awaiting the racial component. And, lo and behold, ladies and gentlemen, we now have the racial component. Washington Post: “The Coronavirus Is Infecting And Killing Black Americans At An Alarmingly High Rate.” So now we have a racial component to all of this, which is just gonna confound the reporting.

So here’s the summary, and this is the way you’re gonna have to analyze this going forward. The coronavirus now hits African-Americans harder, harder than illegal aliens, harder than women. It hits African-Americans harder than anybody, disproportionate representation. So now here’s the thing. If you try, if you dare criticize the mobilization to deal with this, you’re gonna be immediately tagged as a racist.

If you disagree with Fauci, if you disagree with Birx, if you disagree with any of the so-called experts advising us to do whatever, you are gonna be tagged a racist. And this is how they shut people down. This is how they stop criticism. You’ll be a heartless SOB. You’ll be a mean-spirited, extremist, wacko racist. It was bound to happen. I’m surprised that it took so long. Here we go. And let me give you a pull quote here from even our esteemed Surgeon General. His name is Jerome Adams. He’s 45 years old. Here’s the quote from the Washington Post story.

“I’ve shared myself personally that I have high blood pressure, that I have heart disease and spent a week in the [intensive care unit] due to a heart condition, that I actually have asthma and I’m prediabetic, and so I represent that legacy of growing up poor and black in America.” He’s the Surgeon General. He’s the Surgeon General. He’s climbed all the way up to Surgeon General of the United States, but he’s now claiming to be unhealthy because of America.

“On Monday, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and hundreds of doctors joined a group of Democratic lawmakers, including Senators” Fauxcahontas, Cory Booker, and Kamala Harris, “in demanding that the federal government release daily race and ethnicity data on coronavirus testing, patients and their health outcomes.”

See? Gotta prove America’s racist! Gotta prove that the virus, in fact, may be racist. You know, HIV was the first virus to acquire civil rights. You remember that? HIV… For those of you that missed the program yesterday, we’re gonna review the way we dealt with the HIV virus and AIDS back in the eighties compared with the way we’re dealing with it today.

I did it yesterday. It’s a very teachable moment. But HIV/AIDS was the first virus to have civil rights. It just did, and if you’re confused what I mean by that, I’ll explain it as the program unfolds. But now here’s Fauxcahontas, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris “demanding that the federal government release daily race and ethnicity data on coronavirus testing, patients and their health outcomes.”

So they want a database to prove that we are not caring enough about African-Americans, that we’re not worried enough, that we’re not concerned enough, that we’re not treating them enough. This is what they want to be able to document, because the race card has now entered the coronavirus story. “To date, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has only released figures by age and gender.

“Legislators, civic advocates and medical professionals say the information is needed to ensure that African-Americans and other people of color have equal access to testing and treatment, and also to help to develop a public-health strategy to protect those who are more vulnerable.” Okay, so America is already racist. It’s unfair. It’s denying treatment. It’s denying testing.

It’s denying care. We need to document this! We need to prove this! So, in addition to everything else that you are being forced to digest on this every day, you’re now going to have to accept the fact that your country is inherently racist and mean-spirited and unfair. Because African-Americans are hardest hit, and nobody is going out to test ’em. Nobody is going out to treat them and so forth and so on.