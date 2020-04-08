Who Died With Coronavirus and Who Died Because of Coronavirus?

RUSH: Now, there’s something, folks, that I raised last Thursday on this program. I had a column here by a doctor in the U.K., Dr. John Lee. (Stand by audio sound bites number 1 and 2.) The title of his piece: “How Deadly Is the Coronavirus? It’s Still Far from Clear.” This guy was the first to raise the possibility that a lot of people are dying from things other than Covid-19 but that their deaths are being chalked up to Covid-19 anyway.

This is how I described it last Thursday…

RUSH: There’s a great speculative piece today that I came across in the U.K. Spectator by Dr. John Lee. He’s a pathologist, a statistician, he’s a qualified doctor, and he has written a piece: “How Deadly Is The Coronavirus? It’s Still Far from Clear.” We’ve got massive speculation going on out there. And this guy’s weighed in with his. And he’s got many points here.

One of his primary points is how are we reporting coronavirus deaths? In other words, let’s use the U.K., since it’s where Dr. Lee is from. Let’s say 50,000 people a day die in the U.K. anyway. There are methods on the books that are a matter of law for how deaths are reported, not just in the U.K., but here. And he’s concerned that with this new arrival of Covid-19, that coronavirus is being listed as a cause of death for many people who are not dying because of it.

They’re dying because of other things.

RUSH: Now, the 50,000 number, I just chose it as random ’cause it’s easy to follow. It’s nowhere near that high, the number of people that die every day in the U.K. I just chose the number to use it because it’s easy to remember. Now, have you heard, ladies and gentlemen, that in New York (and, of course, other places), there is a shockingly low number of deaths reported to have occurred because of other reasons?

Like heart and cardiac arrest deaths are way down. Other standard, ordinary ways that people die every day are way, way down in New York — and the doctors are scratching their heads trying to figure it out. What’s happening? And they’re coming up with all kinds of wild guesses. “Well, maybe people are dying in their homes and we don’t know why.

“Maybe they’re not going to the hospital with whatever has befallen them such as coronary failure, heart attack, whatever. Maybe they’re just…” No. What is happening is that as many deaths as reasonably can be are being chalked up to Covid-19 — and at yesterday’s briefing at the White House, Dr. Deborah Birx admitted that we are doing exactly what I just described.

Dr. Birx says that anyone who dies with coronavirus, regardless of any underlying health condition, is being counted as a death from coronavirus. “We’ve taken a very liberal approach to mortality.” pic.twitter.com/kfLLu7Wyip — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 7, 2020

BIRX: There are other countries that if you had a preexisting condition — and let’s say the virus caused you to go to the ICU and then have a heart or kidney problem — some countries are recording that as a heart issue or a kidney issue and not a Covid-19 death. Right now, we’re still recording at… I mean, the great thing about having forms that come in and a form that has the ability to mark it as Covid-19 infection… The intent is right now that those — if someone dies with Covid-19, we are counting that as a Covid-19 death.

RUSH: That word “with” is a key word. If you die “with it” but not “because of it,” they’re still counting it as a Covid-19 death. If you die due to Covid-19, it’s a Covid-19 death. If you have it but die from something else, they’re still chalking it up as a Covid-19 death, and she admitted that.