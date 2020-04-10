An Easter Blessing from the Oval Office

RUSH: President Trump’s conducting — at the very moment we speak here — an Easter blessing from the Oval Office. We will have audio sound bites from it. This will, no doubt, anger the media. They will claim that this violates separation of church and state because Easter is a Christian holiday, and this should not be happening from the Oval Orifice, they will say.

But it is a national American holiday, like Christmas is a national American holiday. There is no violation of separation of church and state here. There is no demand that everybody believe in Christianity and accept the tenets of the faith and celebrate Easter. It’s optional. You don’t have to watch if it doesn’t fit your religious beliefs.

And this is what I mean. It’s another sign that the president’s engaged, he’s on tap, he’s doing what is necessary, what is called for.