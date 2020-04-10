×

DeSantis Says Florida Schools May Reopen Soon

Apr 10, 2020



RUSH: “Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that the state may soon reopen its schools, noting that the coronavirus poses a minuscule risk to children. ‘We’re going to look at the evidence and make a decision,’ DeSantis said, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

‘If it’s safe we want kids to be in school. … Even if it’s for a couple of weeks, we think there would be value in that.’ DeSantis also said that reopening schools may be decided on a county by county basis, depending on the public health risk.”

