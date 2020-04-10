Huge Oil Deposit Discovered in Alaska

RUSH: Looky here, folks, from the Associated Press: “Huge Alaska Deposit Discovered — Pantheon Resources PLC said it located the deposit…” (chuckles) Do you know where it is? It’s even better. It’s “along the Dalton Highway and Trans-Alaska Pipeline System corridor.” They found new oil right next to the Trans-Alaskan Pipeline the left tried to shut down.

“An oil exploration firm has discovered a deposit of potentially 1.8 billion barrels in Alaska’s North Slope region south of Prudhoe Bay,”

I mean, this is huge, “that could ultimately produce about 500 million barrels of oil with peak production nearing 90,000 barrels per day…” Can you say, “continued energy independence”? That’s also from the Good News Stack.