North Carolina Treasurer Recovers from COVID-19, Thanks God and Hydroxychloroquine

Apr 10, 2020



RUSH: “What saved my life in coronavirus: NC elected official –– North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell is back at home after spending five days in the hospital battling COVID-19 and he’s thankful for both the power of prayer, and hydroxychloroquine.”

He was never on a ventilator. His oxygen levels got low enough, doctors administered hydroxychloroquine and the Z-Pak. He started feeling better in 24 to 48 hours. Another bit of only anecdotal news. The thing about anecdotal news is it actually happened. Ventilator didn’t. Hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, 48 hours, maximum, feeling better, North Carolina.

