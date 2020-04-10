NYC Construction Worker Thinks He Had Coronavirus in December

RUSH: Here’s Andy in New York City. Welcome, sir. You’re next on Open Line Friday. Hello.

CALLER: Rush, thanks for taking my call. Here’s something you won’t hear on the mainstream media. I’m a construction superintendent working in Midtown on one of the largest projects in New York City. And back in November-December, we had well over 200 guys on the site. And we were in the interior fit-out part of the job.

So up here we were working like pigs on top of each other, and we all came down with this awful sickness that no one could diagnose. But after about three or four weeks, it ran through the whole entire crew and was gone. And to this day, nobody on that crew has reported being sick.

RUSH: You say this is December?

CALLER: This is back in November-December.

RUSH: November-December, yeah. Did any of your crew die?

CALLER: Negative.

RUSH: But it was a flu that was not explained? You didn’t know what it was when you got it. So what did you think it was?

CALLER: Well, dozens of people went to their doctor, and the doctors were kinda befuddled. They said, “Well, it’s not the flu, but it looks and seems like a bad cold, and it’s very flu-like, but it’s not the flu,” and we were all zombies for weeks.

RUSH: How were they treated? How did the doctors treat this, then? Do you remember?

CALLER: They told ’em to stay home (chuckles), but you can’t tell a New York City construction worker to stay home because, you know, we need to work to make money. So everyone came in, everyone got it. And, you know, we muscled through it, you know, construction workers have really strong constitutions and we’re dealing with (crosstalk).

RUSH: Construction workers are oxen.

CALLER: Yeah. So I just feel that everything that’s going on right now already ripped through here before the January announcement, rather. So I think, you know, stuff like that’s being overlooked. And your whole theory about herd immunity is dead on. And the fact that they’re shutting New York down, it’s a ghost town now, I go in to work, it’s like I’m in some kind of awful apocalyptic movie. And I think it’s wrong. We need to get the economy going again. All of construction —

RUSH: It’s coming. Believe me, there’s so many people — I think there has been enough attention focused on this, both realistically and politically, it’s going to happen. You know, and the president said it a couple of briefings ago. He said, look, I rebuilt the economy once, I can do it again. We’re gonna come back. It’s gonna be big. We’re gonna have a bigger rebound than people can possibly believe. He’s kind of stuck his neck out a little bit in predicting the nature of the recovery.

Now, some people think it’s gonna be a slow rollout state by state, age-group by age-group rather than a massive V-shaped down and starkly up again recovery. But Trump has been uniquely optimistic and positive about what kind of performance we’re gonna get out of the economy. And his primary reasoning for this is that we are going to do perfect stimulus, the best stimulus that has ever been done, nobody’s ever seen the kind of perfect stimulus that we’re gonna do.

CALLER: Rush, I worked with this man for many years. I actually did Baron’s Nursery, and there is no better man to be in the White House right now than Donald Trump.

RUSH: I don’t think you’re wrong. Last night I was thinking about how this would all be going down if we had a traditional deep state or establishment president running this show as opposed to Trump. You think you’re frustrated now, imagine these press briefings with, say, Obama, and the questions every day, “Mr. President, how are you bearing up? Are you getting enough sleep? How’s Michelle? How the first lady? Are you all able to maintain a positive relationship during these stressful times? How are the kids? Are you taking extra safety precautions? We would hate to lose you, Mr. President. Are you taking every step to make sure you are not being exposed to this?”

I’ve seen that. That’s why I know it would happen. I’ve seen those questions from these suck up Drive-By Media people. Contrast that to the questions that you get every day about Trump. They’re nothing but gotcha questions. They’re not even questions designed to inform the American people with fact answers.

So, Mark, I’m glad you called. You keep hearing about people all over the country who came down with something in November and December and didn’t know what it was, and some of them went to the doctor, the doctor said, “Well, go out and drink a lot of fluids,” the usual stuff. Some people died from it, but it was chalked up to a new strain of flu.